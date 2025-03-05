Hiker shares shocking photo of close encounter with wild predator on popular trail: 'Walked right up to us'

The photos demonstrate how increasingly comfortable wild animals are becoming with human presence.

The Mist Trail is a popular hike in Yosemite National Park, offering views of the impressive Vernal and Nevada Falls.

Park visitors typically encounter many other people on this highly trafficked trail. However, one hiker recently experienced an unexpected and alarming wild visitor.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

What's happening?

In a post to r/Yosemite, one hiker shared photos of a wild cat walking on the rocks next to the park's trail.

"Walked right up to us, then passed on the Mist Trail," the OP wrote.

The post did not indicate that anyone got dangerously close to the animal or provoked it in any way. However, the photos demonstrate how increasingly comfortable wild animals are becoming with human presence and highlight the potential dangers that could result.

Why are wildlife trail encounters significant?

The wild cat in the OP's photos lives in its natural habitat, where it belongs. However, up-close encounters with wild animals like this cat are becoming more common in national parks.

The increase in wildlife-human activity can be partially attributed to habitat loss and resource shortages caused by climate shifts.

When climate conditions change, animals are forced to adapt to new environments. This movement often brings them close to humans, where they can more readily find food and shelter when their original habitats become unsustainable.

With closer proximity comes more significant risks of animal attacks that harm humans — which often leads to the animals being euthanized. It also puts wildlife at risk of over-dependence on humans for food.

What's being done to keep wildlife and people safe in parks?

Fortunately, researchers are studying how humans are disrupting animal and plant habitats and how to mitigate the effects to sustain natural ecosystems. Government agencies have added vulnerable species to the "threatened" and "endangered" lists for enhanced protection.

Individual actions can also significantly reduce wildlife habitat loss and protect animals and people.

When hiking in Yosemite or elsewhere, always stay on established trails rather than venturing off the path. Also, pack out your trash instead of leaving litter behind for animals to find and depend on for food, warmth, and nesting.

While hiking, it is also helpful to make a loud noise when you first notice wildlife near trails to give animals ample time to move away. Hiking in groups can also help you appear larger and less vulnerable to wildlife, reducing your risks of a dangerous encounter.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





