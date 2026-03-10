Residents on lookout for crocodiles 'absolutely everywhere' amid historic flooding: 'Don't go in the water'

"It just adds another element of danger to the whole cleanup."

In Australia's Northern Territory, flooding has reached such severe levels that crocodiles are washing up onto football fields.

What's happening?

The Guardian reported on how water levels that are nearing record highs are creating an unusual and dangerous situation in Katherine, Australia, and other nearby areas. The crocodiles are the most visceral aspect of the heavy rains.

"There was actually a saltwater crocodile on the AFL oval last night," Katherine Mayor Joanna Holden said, referring to the Australian Football League. "It just adds another element of danger to the whole cleanup."

The Northern Territory's incident control acting commander, Shaun Gill, similarly warned residents.

"There are crocs absolutely everywhere. … Please don't go in the water," he said, per the Guardian.

Last weekend, the Katherine River reached a remarkable 19.2 meters (63 feet) in height, its highest since 1998. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported 700 of Katherine's 10,000 residents were in shelters.

Other impacts of the flood events include school and hospital closures, evacuations from the worst-struck communities, mass road closures, and power outages.

There are also "boil water" alerts. Those alerts mean residents are instructed to boil their water to ensure it is safe for drinking, eating, or brushing their teeth.

Why is Australia's flooding important?

The conditions in Australia are dangerous on a number of levels. Unexpected interactions with crocodiles are inherently dangerous. The situation is also hazardous for drivers, and the Guardian noted police have had to rescue numerous stranded motorists.

Floodwaters pose serious health risks as well. They can contaminate water sources and carry toxins, parasites, and sewage that can lead to respiratory issues and other diseases.

There is also concern for isolated residents who could lose access to food and medicine because of road closures. Since it's the rainy season, relief isn't likely on the horizon.

What's being done about Australia's flooding?

Police and emergency personnel are doing their best to help isolated and vulnerable members of the community, and shelters will continue to house residents until their plumbing and power are restored. Relief payments will go out to residents to provide financial support of up to $1,082 per family.

All of these measures will help in the short term, but in the long term, these sorts of flooding events could become more frequent.

Rising global temperatures are linked to more extreme weather events, which means incidents like this flooding are becoming more probable.

Steps to lower pollution, such as reducing dependence on oil and gas, could help slow the rate at which Australia's temperatures are going up and contributing to flood events.

