Experts enlist unexpected helpers for crucial wetlands project: 'We are looking forward to seeing their impact'

A major wetlands restoration project in southwest England is getting a helping hand — or rather, hoof — from a small herd of giant herbivores.

Talker News reported that the National Trust is trying out a bold experiment to restore a critical habitat in Devon. Six female water buffalo have been brought in to further the efforts to revive the 120-acre site. Most have been domesticated, but a few wild herds remain.

Though not native to Britain, water buffalo are hardy creatures perfectly suited for the task. They boast a strong immune system and a thick hide, making them less susceptible to disease than other cattle.

"The buffalo are a key component for the future success for this site and we are looking forward to seeing their impact," said Alex Palmer, project manager for the North Devon Riverlands project, per Talker News.

Water buffalo act as "wetland architects" whose presence benefits the entire wetland ecosystem. Water buffalo have wide, splayed hooves that act like natural shovels, allowing them to dig pools for wallowing and safely traverse boggy ground that most other animals would avoid.

They aren't particularly fussy eaters and specialize in clearing scrub to make way for other plants and boost an area's biodiversity. They've been used to restore wetlands across Europe, for example, water buffalo helped contain an outbreak of invasive American goldenrod in Hungary.

For Britain, restoring its heavily depleted wetlands is a crucial undertaking. Water buffalo are already being used to help out in Essex, on the other side of the country. Meanwhile, to the north, Scottish conservationists are working to restore the great crested newt to its wetlands.

Natural, low-tech solutions such as using water buffalo or even goats demonstrate the power of acting locally to protect the environment. Letting helpful herbivores do their thing offers a real win-win situation for all involved.

"They'll create a wealth of new niches for wildlife and play a role in driving the ecology of the site," Murray Sharpe of the West Exmoor National Trust explained, per Talker News.

