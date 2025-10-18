Researchers thrilled as secretive reptiles recover from brink of extinction: 'It's just lovely to see'

A once-rare reptile is making a remarkable comeback in East Devon in the United Kingdom.

Smooth snakes — secretive, non-venomous reptiles once pushed to the brink by ongoing habitat loss — are thriving again thanks to years of dedicated work by volunteers and wildlife groups, according to the BBC.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds confirmed that the population in Pebblebed Heaths has steadily risen since the species was reintroduced there in 2009.

Seventeen snakes were originally relocated from Dorset and Hampshire, and volunteers recorded 39 sightings by 2023, the highest count to date. According to the RSPB, the population is now a "self-sustaining colony," a major milestone for the species.

For local volunteers, the recovery is personal. Liz and Roger Hamling have surveyed the species' health for 15 years, carefully monitoring the reptiles using sheets of corrugated iron that serve as warm refuges for the snakes. Roger has photographed more than 150 of them, noting that each one carries unique markings on its head and body.

"It's just lovely to see how much the health has positively changed over the years due to the wonderful work of all our volunteers," Liz told the BBC.

Heathlands are delicate ecosystems that support a wide variety of birds, insects, and plants, and a thriving population of snakes signals a healthier, more balanced landscape.

Smooth snakes play an important role in supporting biodiversity by helping to maintain natural control of small mammals and lizards. That, in turn, contributes to stronger ecosystems that benefit the nearby communities by preserving open spaces and natural flood defenses.

Similar conservation successes have made the headlines as of late, including the return of bison to European landscapes and the comeback of pollinators across the world through rewilding projects. Each of these stories highlights how restoring ecosystems protects species and helps to create a cleaner, safer future for people as well.

For her part, Liz noted that it was "such a privilege" to look after the snakes. "I just love being up on the heath, there's so much to see up there," she told the BBC.

