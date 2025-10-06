Scientists stunned as major project in beloved nature area shows immediate results: 'A real pleasant surprise'

Many rare and threatened species are making a comeback at a recently restored heathland — a wild, open shrubland habitat that supports a diverse range of plants and wildlife — in the New Forest, an ecologically important area in southern England.

As the BBC explained, a new survey by Forestry England, a government agency responsible for managing publicly owned forests in England, found that species are rebounding in the 420 acres of restored heathland much faster than expected.

The restoration began after about 550 acres of the landscape burned in a massive blaze that broke out in 2020. Since then, 70 species have shown signs of bouncing back, including "22 nationally uncommon or threatened species of birds, reptiles, bats, insects, and fungi," according to the BBC.

"Restoring heathland takes many years so it is incredibly encouraging to see over 70 different species already returning," Leanne Sargeant, a senior ecologist with Forestry England, said. "It just shows how nature can thrive again given a little bit of help."

One of these rare species found was the tiny nail fungus, or poronia punctata. The New Forest is among the few places in Great Britain where the small fungus grows, probably because the unfertilized grasslands create the perfect conditions for the fungus to thrive, according to the New Forest Explorers' Guide.

According to Forestry England, the New Forest is one of the most biodiverse landscapes in Europe and is an "internationally important haven for nature." Because of this, it's been designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest, a Special Area of Conservation, a Special Protection Area for Birds, and a Wetland of International Importance.

The New Forest is known for its ancient woodlands, heathlands, bogs, and wetlands that support an incredible variety of life, including over 1,000-year-old yew trees, hampshire purslane, and small fleabane — two very rare plants — more than 2,500 types of fungi, Great crested newts, sand lizards, woodlarks, deer, New Forest ponies, and much more.

Since William the Conqueror established the area nearly 950 years ago as a royal hunting ground, it has remained one of the few truly wild, unchanged places left in England, thanks to the efforts of conservation groups. There's plenty of wilderness for humans to explore and countless species to thrive.

Forestry England plans to restore an additional 470 acres over the next five years, but the landscape has already made a remarkable recovery.

"It's going to take years for it to really restore back to absolutely top quality heathland but it's on its ways and it's going really quick," Professor Russell Wynn, director of Wild New Forest, a nonprofit that conducts ecological surveys to support conservation efforts, told the BBC.

"And that was a real pleasant surprise just how fast it's starting to recover."

