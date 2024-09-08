Scientists uncover never-before-seen snake species hidden in forest – here's what it could mean for the environment

Discoveries like this are essential for the battle against biodiversity loss.

There are millions of species around the globe, and some have yet to be discovered. Recently, scientists discovered a new snake species in India.

According to the Miami Herald, researchers discovered the tailspot shieldtail snake in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The scientists conducted a wildlife survey between 2021 and 2023 when they found snakes with spotted bellies. They looked similar to other snakes they had encountered, but they weren't quite the same.

After studying the snakes and analyzing their DNA, they realized they had discovered a new species. Other species of shieldtail have stripes, whereas this one has yellow dots, so they named it after the markings.

These snakes also have smooth scales and small eyes and can reach a foot long. They can also be found at 3,000 to 6,400-foot elevations near tea plantations and forests.









Discovering this new snake is a huge win for the environment because, according to the World Wildlife Fund, "The rapid loss of species we are seeing today is estimated by experts to be between 1,000 and 10,000 times higher than the natural extinction rate."

Phys.org believes discoveries like this are essential for the battle against biodiversity loss.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

If an animal population declines, it can have huge impacts. For example, per Columbia University, when the Yellowstone Park wolves were hunted nearly to extinction in the 1930s, the elk and deer lost a predator. Their grazing increased, which wiped out the willows and aspens along the streams, a songbird habitat.

The domino effect continued because the streams were then vulnerable to erosion, and the songbird community declined, leading to more mosquitoes, which the birds would have eaten.

The decline in wolves and then songbirds is an excellent example of how vital these discoveries can be.

Scientists are discovering new species all the time. For instance, researchers found a new species of shrimp-like scavengers, called amphipods, in an ancient hot spring in 2022. These animals are helping scientists uncover how animals can survive in rising temperatures.

The work these scientists do is vital to keeping the ecosystem balanced. You can help by donating to climate causes doing this type of work.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.