Group of animals make remarkable return for first time in 10,000 years — here's what made this homecoming possible

A group of bison has claimed an estate in the east of Portugal as their new stomping grounds, marking the animal's first presence in the country for 10,000 years.

Animals Around the Globe detailed that a restoration initiative has brought eight European bison to Herdade do Vale Feitoso in Castelo Branco, with the herd arriving from Poland.

The now-extinct steppe bison once roamed the Iberian Peninsula during the Ice Age, and while European bison aren't native to the area, they have at least demonstrated an ability to thrive in warmer climates, with a similar program bringing bison to Spain.

It's not just an effort to increase the presence of a creature that once called the region home. It's said the bison will help to prevent wildfires — which are a regular occurrence in Portugal and neighboring Spain — by eating vegetation and creating firebreaks. Meanwhile, by cleaning ground for grass to grow, the bison can prevent the presence of flammable scrub, which ignites easier than grass.

According to information shared by Statista, Portugal has seen the most wildfires of any European country in the last 10 years. The 143,313 acres burned in 2024 was a significant increase on the 36,855 burned in 2023, and it represented the greatest volume of affected land since 2017.

With global temperatures on the rise — with human-caused pollution one of the main drivers of thermometers creeping up — drier conditions and drought are becoming more likely. That causes the risk of wildfires to increase. They are also becoming longer and stronger, as well as occurring in previously unaffected areas.

The bison are also expected to provide a boost to biodiversity, which is crucial for a healthy ecosystem and can even benefit the human food web.

According to Animals Around the Globe, the rewilding effort will be "mutually beneficial for both the bison and the environment."

Portugal isn't the only place that has welcomed bison back. In Montana, for example, bison have been reintroduced to tribal lands, encouraging the growth of native plants and leading to the return of other animals that once called the plains home.

Meanwhile, other initiatives are bringing creatures back to previously native areas to support the ecosystem. In England and Scotland, beavers have returned to help reduce flooding and drought risks.

