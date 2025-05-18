  • Outdoors Outdoors

Tourist learns dark truth behind seemingly innocent animal photo op: 'Their teeth were probably trimmed'

"It's a common thing."

by Jamie Speka
"It's a common thing."

Photo Credit: iStock

An influx of poachers in Thailand is impacting the endangered slow lorises. One video posted to TikTok by a tourist in Thailand, BigManChaZ (@bigmanchaz), depicted the exploitation of the animal, as he was offered to hold a slow loris on a beach. 

"She told me it was a lemur, but apparently it is not," he wrote in his caption. 

@bigmanchaz Holding a mystery animal on the beach in Thailand #thailand #animal #beachvibes ♬ original sound - BigManChaZ

A slew of comments followed the video identifying the animal. 

"It's a slow loris. … I heard somewhere they are endangered and often illegally trafficked so tourists can take pictures with them," explained one commenter. 

They also described the heartbreaking process involved in the trafficking of slow lorises: "Also their teeth were probably trimmed to ensure they don't bite tourists as they are venomous. It's a common thing in Thailand, apparently for people to approach tourists with these animals."

Indeed, the slow loris, typically found in Indonesia, is highly endangered and has recently become the subject of rampant animal tourism within Thailand. The Wildlife Friends Foundation of Thailand noted that this is happening in areas like the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market, Ratchaburi, and Kata Beach in Phuket — all notable tourist destinations. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation

Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs.

LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs.

To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save.

Learn more

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

The WFFT described the animal as shy and nocturnal, with their population decline being exacerbated by the illegal animal trade. The People's Trust for Endangered Species explained that the primate's slow nature, combined with how exposed they are because of deforestation, is a factor that makes them easy to catch for poachers

It's estimated that poaching kills thousands of animals every year, significantly adding to the loss of biodiversity, which further impacts our own food supply chain. 

To help curtail the proliferation of slow loris poaching, WFFT wrote: "Spreading awareness about the plight of slow lorises and the impact of wildlife tourism can help reduce demand and promote responsible tourism practices."

As such, the organization encourages tourists to report any exploitation of the animal to Thailand's Department of National Park, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation.

Do you think people should be allowed to keep exotic animals as pets?

Yes 👍

No 👎

It depends on the animal 🐍

It depends on the person 🤓

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

The creator of the video was met with backlash from commenters. He had to inform them that he had no idea the species was poached.

"Can't believe people entertain this," wrote one commenter. "The poor thing is probably drugged as they are not awake in the day. Unbelievable."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Folding thredUP. Secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'
Home

This secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x