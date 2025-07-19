Data from Oura rings reveal troubling health impacts of recent US heatwave: 'More fragmented'

The early-summer heat wave that blanketed much of the United States pushed people indoors and negatively affected their sleep.

What is happening?

Users of the popular biometric tracking service Oura were less active and did not get as much rest as usual June 23-25, when temperatures soared from the South and Southeast to the Great Plains and Northeast, Oura Ring reported.

Step counts fell by 800-1,250 across all 17 states in the analysis, while sleep duration dropped by as much as 10.7 minutes in Delaware and reached a deficit of 4 minutes on average.

"Interestingly, Southern states seemed less affected, potentially due to residents being more accustomed to warmer climates," the company stated.

Why is this important?

Heat is notoriously hard on humans and wildlife. Rebecca Robbins, a sleep scientist and Oura adviser, wrote in the article that temperature is critical to falling asleep and maintaining sleep.

"When sleep environments are experimentally warmed to 75 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, studies show more fragmented sleep, disturbing dreams, and nightmares," she said.

Rising global temperatures caused by the burning of dirty energy sources put stress on people, animals, and plants. Individuals around the globe are losing sleep, which shortens their attention spans and harms overall health, even causing premature deaths. The results are similar in the animal kingdom, altering behaviors and raising the risks of species movement and disease transmission.

To keep temperatures from continuing their rapid rise, we must plant trees and increase green spaces. Upgrading to clean energy appliances at home and using public transportation or other low-impact transportation methods are easy ways to help the environment in everyday life too — as dirty fuels account for over 75% of heat-trapping emissions. Additionally, rewilding your yard or growing your own food not only benefits the ecosystem but also reduces stress and improves sleep.

Tips to help with sleep

Sunlight plays an important part in sleep. It provides vitamin D and regulates the circadian rhythm, which is the 24-hour cycle that organisms rely on for biological processes and optimum health. Robbins suggested getting plenty of sunlight in the morning and early afternoon, including by taking a walk outside, to avoid relying on caffeine or other stimulants that affect sleep.

Light, breathable fabrics and moisture-wicking materials are ideal for pajamas and bedding to keep you cool. You can also sleep in the buff. If you get hot, get out of bed. Meditate, practice progressive muscle relaxation, or take a cold shower to cool off and ready yourself to fall asleep.

