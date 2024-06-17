Researchers discover alarming impact of heat on wildlife sleep patterns: 'This study reveals a new axis of stress that animals may experience'

"We know that climate change creates a variety of different stressors on animals."

Two studies in Europe showed that rising global temperatures are impacting animals' sleep habits, which could lead to a domino effect of problems.

What's happening?

Researchers used accelerometers to track wild boars in the Czech Republic and fawns in Ireland. Both papers, led by Euan Mortlock, found the creatures slept less on hot days than cold ones, Vox reported.

The 28 boars were monitored for 941 days; the 19 fawns for 309 days. The former group's sleep was "shorter, more fragmented and of lower quality at higher temperature," per the study. The latter's sleep was "reduced and was of lower quality on warmer days," the authors wrote.

Vox noted how important sleep is to health. It helps people and animals recover physically, consolidate memories, and build up their immune systems, and it even offers mental health benefits.

"Given the major role sleep plays in overall health, our results signal that global warming, and the associated increase in extreme climatic events are likely to negatively impact sleep, and consequently health, in wildlife, particularly in nocturnal animals," Isabella Capellini stated in a news release. "This too could potentially apply to humans.

"Altogether, our results suggest that individuals sleeping consistently less, or less efficiently, are likely to gain fewer benefits of sleep and may have long-term detrimental effects when sleep deprived."

Why is sleep deprivation in animals important?

If animals can't get the sleep they need, they will go looking for it elsewhere. Just as ticks and other pests are marching into previously uncharted territories as temperatures heat up around the globe, boars, fawns, and others could invade unfamiliar ecosystems.

This increases the chances of human-wildlife interactions and disease transmission and could impact the food chain.

"We know that climate change creates a variety of different stressors on animals, and this study reveals a new axis of stress that animals may experience as a result," animal behavior and ecology expert Briana Abrahms told Vox. "Animals (and people) need sleep to recover from other stressors, so this study suggests that the impacts of warmer temperatures on sleep may compound other negative effects of climate change on wildlife."

Biology professor Sean O'Donnell said animals around the world could be impacted.

What's being done about rising global temperatures?

Individuals, corporations, and governments are trying to lessen the burden humans are putting on the planet. Most importantly, we must reduce our use of coal, oil, and gas, which drives the heat-trapping gases that envelop Earth like a blanket.

You can get involved locally, vote for politicians who will take action on climate issues, and make changes such as using public transportation and changing consumption habits.

