Study finds concerning new factor linked to sleep loss: 'The consequences aren't just relatively trivial things'

When we can't sleep well, it affects everything from our attention span to our overall health.

Getting a good night's rest is becoming more difficult for millions of people worldwide because of rising temperatures caused by our overheating planet, reported Time.

What's happening?

Researchers have tracked how nighttime heat disrupts our sleep, and the findings are eye-opening: People worldwide lost 5% more sleep hours over the past five years compared to the late 1980s and early 2000s, according to the latest Lancet Countdown on health and climate change report.

The problem peaked last year during record-breaking heat, with sleep loss jumping to 6%.

The study reveals this isn't just about tossing and turning. In 2023, heat-related health issues hit record highs, especially among older adults, when death rates soared 167% compared to the 1990s.

Jeremy Farrar, the World Health Organization's chief scientist, put it plainly: "This isn't just about extreme weather events. This is about every week, every month of the year, and the impact on all of our health."

Why is sleep loss from rising temperatures concerning?

"Once you start tinkering with how much sleep people get, then the consequences aren't just relatively trivial things. They can be long term," warns Kevin Lomas, a building simulation expert at Loughborough University.

The problem is especially worrying because nighttime temperatures are rising faster than daytime ones in many places. This prevents our bodies from cooling down and recovering from daily heat exposure.

The impact is most severe in the Middle East and sub-Saharan Africa, but even people in cooler regions aren't immune. Poor building design can trap heat indoors, making rooms warmer than outside temperatures. According to Lomas, bedroom temperatures above 80.6 degrees Fahrenheit make it difficult for people to cool down naturally.

What can I do to improve my sleep in warmer temperatures?

Better ventilation and strategic window shading can prevent rooms from heating up during the day and holding onto that warmth at night. While air conditioning use is expected to triple by 2050, making smart building choices now can reduce our reliance on energy-intensive cooling methods.

Simple changes to your home's design and ventilation can make a big difference in both your sleep quality and energy bills. Taking steps to keep our homes naturally cool contributes to a cooler, more sustainable future for everyone.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.