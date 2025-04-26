Experts urge women to adopt one simple daily habit to boost sleep and reduce stress: 'Immediate benefits'

This scientific evidence is great news for everyone who has access to a garden.

Gardening has a whole host of benefits, including beautifying your space and helping you relax. But scientifically, it also has positive effects on your health.

In an article by the Express, women are urged to spend at least half an hour in the garden a day to "regulate cortisol levels and improve sleep." The call for women to relax more in the garden comes from well-being coach Sarah Stannard and psychologist Dr. Eleanor Bryant of the University of Bradford.

The Royal Horticultural Society released a study showing that people who gardened every day had a well-being score 6.6% higher than those who didn't garden, and their stress levels were 4.2% lower.

Not only could gardening benefit your health, but it can also have an astonishing impact on your sustainability.

Not only could gardening benefit your health, but it can also have an astonishing impact on your sustainability.

If you have a garden, or perhaps can use a community garden or allotment, growing native plants, getting rid of invasive species, upgrading to a natural lawn, and rewilding are all gardening techniques that have numerous benefits for helping the planet.

Rewilding might seem like a daunting task, but it can be quite simple and will save you money in the long run. Simply introducing native plants such as clover or buffalo grass to your garden can do your yard (and your wallet) a world of good, while improving your mood and health.

Well-being coach Sarah Stannard said: "Natural light helps regulate our circadian rhythm, improving sleep quality, while exposure to green spaces has been shown to lower cortisol levels, reduce stress, and enhance mood. Even short bursts of outdoor time can have immediate benefits, such as reduced stress and improved cognitive function."

