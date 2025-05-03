Scientists issue urgent warning after invasive creature reaches unexpected coastline — here's what they found

This kind of early detection has helped slow the spread of invasive species like lionfish in other regions.

A strange and dangerous pufferfish species was recently spotted in Croatia's Bay of Medulin, as reported by Pensoft. This unexpected visitor is the silver-cheeked toadfish, and its arrival marks the northernmost sighting ever recorded in the Mediterranean. It signals an unsettling shift that experts say should concern everyone, from local fishers to seafood lovers.

What happened?

Originally from the Indo-Pacific, the silver-cheeked toadfish (Lagocephalus sceleratus) is a species that made its way into the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal, which scientists call "lessepsian migration."

Since first appearing in the region in 2003, the silver-cheeked toadfish has spread quickly, and now, for the first time, it has reached northern Adriatic waters.

In May 2024, researchers recorded the species for the first time in the northern Adriatic Sea. The fish measured over 50 centimeters and carried tetrodotoxin, a deadly neurotoxin. With sharp, beak-like jaws strong enough to bite through fishing lines and even fingers, the toadfish is as dangerous as it is destructive.

This invasive species is already making life harder for small-scale fishers by damaging nets, stealing bait, and eating up native marine life such as clams and sea urchins.

Why is the discovery concerning?

The fish northward spread highlights how climate change and ecological imbalance are reshaping marine life.

Warmer waters and fewer predators are creating the perfect conditions for this invader to thrive. That puts local species, already stressed by pollution and overfishing, in an even tighter spot.

When an aggressive invader like this takes over, it disrupts food chains and places more pressure on struggling ecosystems.

Coastal communities that rely on fishing and tourism are especially vulnerable, facing reduced catches and increased gear damage.

With few known predators in the Mediterranean — only juvenile fish and loggerhead turtles have been observed feeding on them — the population of silver-cheeked toadfish is likely to keep growing unless action is taken.

What's being done about the silver-cheeked toadfish?

Luckily, steps are being taken. Marine experts recommend improving monitoring and reporting systems so communities can respond faster to sightings. This kind of early detection has helped slow the spread of invasive species such as lionfish in other regions.

In places battling sea urchin and European green crab invasions, tactics like predator reintroductions and habitat restoration have helped restore ecological balance.

People can also play a role by participating in removal efforts and eating invasive species.

The right tools and teamwork could turn this warning sign into a success story for the Mediterranean's future.

