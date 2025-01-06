Entrepreneurs hatch plan to address out-of-control sea urchin infestation: 'There's something inherently dangerous...'

Sea urchins are not an invasive species on the West Coast, but their populations have grown to the point that they have caused problems, consuming the majority of the region's kelp forests. Luckily, one company has come up with a delicious solution to the problem: harvesting the urchins and selling the uni contained within, Oregon Business reported.

OoNee Sea Urchin Ranch was started by tech entrepreneur Aaron Huang and Brad Bailey, a longtime sea urchin diver and commercial fisherman. Both the business model — harvesting and selling uni — and the way this business helps the environment by removing harmful sea urchins from the water are pretty straightforward.

Uni, technically the reproductive organs of the urchin (not the eggs, though that is a common misconception), is considered a delicacy in Japan and is growing in popularity in the United States. Since it cannot be frozen, it is very difficult, not to mention environmentally unsustainable, to import it from Japan. More uni being harvested off the West Coast means more Americans are getting the chance to enjoy it responsibly, as a local seafood.

Huang's overall vision for the company involves helping people to understand how their consumer choices are connected to the health of our planet. "There's something inherently dangerous in being disconnected from nature," he told Oregon Business. "If everyone tried to find something that's a little more aligned with themselves, maybe our entire society would just shift a little bit."

Although harvesting uni is probably the tastiest solution to the problem, it's not the only way people are attempting to fight the urchin overpopulation. In California, volunteers have been encouraged to dive off the coast and smash up as many urchins as they can with hammers.

OoNee Sea Urchin Ranch, it is worth noting, is not the only sustainability-oriented urchin ranch of its kind — the Purple Urchin Ranching Project is attempting a similar mission in California.

