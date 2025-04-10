Historic ship embarks on final voyage to become world's largest artificial reef: 'An emotional maritime moment'

An ocean liner that holds the transatlantic speed record and once carried movie stars and presidents across the sea is about to embark on a new voyage — at the bottom of the ocean.

The SS United States, long celebrated as America's flagship, will soon be transformed into the world's largest artificial reef, according to Nice News. The ship had long been out of use and was under a court eviction order, putting it in the crosshairs of being scrapped.

Instead, the historic vessel will be carefully prepared and sunk off the coast of Florida, becoming a permanent home for marine life and an intriguing destination for divers and researchers.

"This is an emotional maritime moment," Capt. Joseph Farrell, a ship-sinking and reef expert, told NBC Philadelphia. "The SS United States is a testament to America's might and engineering ingenuity. Her sinking is the final chapter for the last all-American-made, America-flagged ocean liner."

And it's easy to understand the nostalgia. The ship, which is over 100 feet longer than the Titanic, set off on its maiden voyage in 1952 and once carried John F. Kennedy, Walt Disney, Judy Garland, John Wayne, and Marilyn Monroe as an iconic symbol of Americana. Its next journey may just be the most meaningful yet.

The SS United States Conservancy has long been working to protect the ship's legacy, and former President Bill Clinton called it "a symbol of our country's industry and accomplishment." However, attempts to find a new port or make it an attraction have failed. Luckily, artificial reefing offers the SS United States a new life that preserves its legacy in an eco-friendly way.

Artificial reefs help restore damaged ecosystems by providing shelter for fish, coral, and other marine life. They also ease pressure on natural reef systems by drawing tourism and supporting coastal economies. This is a perfect example of how communities can honor their cultural heritage while also boosting local economies and building a cleaner, safer future for all of us.

"As the World's Largest Artificial Reef, the story of the SSUS will be told to thousands of divers from around the world as they explore her unique design and features," a news release stated. "She will also benefit her surrounding ecosystem and become home to countless marine species that will thrive from the presence of her structure."

