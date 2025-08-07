Farmers demand action as 'noxious pests' wreak havoc on crops: 'They have devastated tens of thousands of dollars'

The destruction of corn crops has major financial repercussions for farmers.

Farmers in Maryland are struggling to combat an invasive species that's threatening their harvests. According to reports by WBOC, sika deer have been destroying corn fields in Dorchester County, Maryland, causing serious financial losses for local farmers.

What's happening?

Herds of sika deer, an invasive species from East Asia, are increasing in population along Maryland's Eastern Shore, posing a serious threat to farmlands. Their destruction is significant, as these deer eat and destroy acres of corn fields in just a few days.

Wendell Meekins, a farmer in Delmarva, showed WBOC reporters his damaged corn fields, noting how the deer had wiped it all out in just "seven to 10 days."

"As you can see, they have devastated tens of thousands of dollars of revenue-producing corn crop in this field," Meekins told WBOC. "They've ate it to where it won't populate anymore, it won't pollinate and it's not going to make an ear. It's 100% a weed now."

Meekins' corn fields are typically around eight feet tall, explained WBOC. However, because of the deer's damage, the corn crops "barely reached [Meekins'] thighs."

Why is corn damage in Maryland important?

The destruction of corn crops in Maryland has major financial repercussions for farmers. Sika deer aren't just affecting Meekins' corn fields; they're destroying farmers' livelihoods across the state.

"I'm one farmer of hundreds in Dorchester County who have at least this much damage, if not more from these noxious pests," Meekins told WBOC.

Invasive species, like sika deer, not only threaten farmers but also the entire local ecosystem. When they enter a new environment, invasive species outcompete native plants and animals, overtaking landscapes and disrupting the food chain.

What's being done about invasive sika deer?

Farmers like Meekins are speaking out, urging the state to take the problem of sika deer more seriously. One way Meekins suggested the state could help farmers is by reimbursing them for their losses. According to WBOC, out-of-state residents are required to pay the state of Maryland $200 to hunt sika deer.

The state sold 3,200 stamps for $640,000 as of January 2024, Meekins told WBOC.

"That money, and more money, should come back as revenue loss payments to farmers like me," Meekins told WBOC.

