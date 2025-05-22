Experts uncover disturbing reason behind rising shark incidents: 'The responsibility … needs to be reversed'

It's natural to be awestruck by wildlife sightings, but if this isn't done carefully, viewers may be literally struck by the animals. Unfortunately, instances of this are increasing as more tourists seek selfies with wild animals like sharks, PetaPixel reported.

Despite the effect on the psyche that films like "Jaws" can evoke, shark attacks are relatively uncommon, with only about 100 happening worldwide annually. Of those 100 bites, less than 10% are fatal.

Per the World Health Organization, swimming without sharks present may be more hazardous for various reasons, since about 300,000 people drown globally each year.

Not all sharks are predatory, either. Only a dozen of the 500 known shark species have killed someone, per Save Our Seas. With that said, it's no reason for social media influencers and other tourists to throw caution to the wind — or water — by getting too close to a shark or any wild animal capable of biting, ramming, and causing severe injury.

Unfortunately, one Canadian tourist lost both hands after attempting a selfie with a shark, per PetaPixel.

Like any animal, a shark may defend itself from a perceived threat, such as an unprovoked human touch or someone simply getting too close. There isn't a conclusive consensus on the reason they attack, as some researchers think it's environmental factors or different shark personalities, according to a Frontiers study.

However, Dr. Eric Clua, first author of the study, told Frontiers, "These bites are simply a manifestation of survival instinct, and the responsibility for the incident needs to be reversed."

Dr. Clua's comment is serious food for thought. Increasingly inappropriate human behaviors may put a scared animal and nearby people in danger. Even animals that only react after provocation or behavior changes related to being fed human food may be euthanized.

The shark tourism industry has also affected shark behavior by luring them with food, and this action is likely what led to six provoked attacks in Hawaiʻi.

"When [sharks] start to come closer, make a pass, etc., that is when I decide it's time to be back on the boat/shore. Works out best for everyone that way," a scuba diver commented on the PetaPixel article detailing the Canadian tourist's fate.

Another commenter shared, "Even a normally sedate and cute wobbegong shark can attack you if you get too close, as my father found out once by accident."

