Experts issue warning after observing alarming shift in number of shark attacks: 'It's the Wild West out there'

Changes in shark behavior have led to an increase in shark attacks in Hawai'i with shark tourism on the rise, according to experts.

The attacks are affecting the region's shark tourism industry as more tour operators offer experiences that include swimming with sharks.

What's happening?

As KHON2 reported, experts are asking for stricter regulations on Hawaiian shark tours following six provoked shark attacks in six years.

They have observed 20 to 25 boats in the shark-diving area daily, with sharks swimming at the surface, continually bobbing their heads out of the water. Video footage on social media revealed sharks circling tourist boats.

These aren't normal shark behaviors and indicate some people are feeding the sharks to lure them in.

"Right now it's completely lawless," Haleiwa fisherman Eddie Ebisui told KHON2. "It's the Wild West out there and this industry needs to be regulated."

The six recent provoked shark attacks occurred between May 2019 and January 2025. Despite decades of legislators trying to pass such laws, there are currently no rules that prohibit getting close to sharks, according to KHON2.

Why are shark behaviors and attacks important?

Tour operators have admitted to or been caught "chumming the waters," a fishing technique that involves releasing food in the water to attract sharks.

Feeding sharks can put people at greater risk of shark bites, which are often devastating and deadly.

When they influence sharks' behaviors to appease tourists, they can also alter the animals' diets and resilience in the natural world. When humans feed sharks regularly, the sharks can start to move more slowly or expend more energy. These shifts may create ripple effects on marine ecosystems and affect the balance of species in the water. Sharks are crucial in marine population control and play a role in other environmental outcomes.

What's being done to protect sharks and humans?

Swimming with sharks is a popular attraction, but it must be done responsibly and promote ecotourism.

If you're interested in sharks, hiring a tour operator that prioritizes the natural well-being of sharks and human safety is essential. It's possible to avoid tour guides who promote feeding sharks or putting people at risk for the sake of a close-encounter shark sighting.

Meanwhile, state and federal governments can hold tour operators accountable for dangerous activities and heighten regulation of shark tours worldwide.

Drones have been monitoring sharks' behavior in the wild to determine how human activity affects them. Researchers have also been tracking sharks' behavioral patterns to assess habitat loss, balance in reef systems, and coral reef damage.

Instead of swimming with sharks, you can read more about their role in our planet's ecosystem and conservation efforts. You can also visit museums and exhibits to safely and responsibly learn more about sharks or attend research presentations highlighting the work of shark biologists.

Another idea is to volunteer your time or donate money to shark conservation nonprofits that advocate for netting program bans and promote beach safety measures.

