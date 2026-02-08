Surfer escapes after terrifying run-in with shark off US coast: 'It was a hit'

The impact left a visible imprint on the nose of their surfboard.

A California surfer narrowly escaped a shark encounter after being struck from below while paddling on their board.

The incident is another example of a close encounter with marine predators, which scientists say are becoming more frequent as climate shifts reshape ocean environments.

What happened?

The incident occurred in late December on Dillon Beach, which is about an hour and a half north of San Francisco.

Officials told The San Francisco Chronicle that the surfer was about 200 to 400 yards offshore when they encountered a shark that banged up against their board.

The surfer was not injured during the encounter, though the impact left a visible imprint on the nose of their surfboard.

"It wasn't a bite — it was a hit," Graham Groneman, a division chief with the Marin County Fire Department, told the publication.

Authorities said the shark was likely a great white, which may have mistaken the surfer for prey. Blood from the board was taken for DNA analysis to help confirm the species.

Why is this shark encounter important to understand?

When we talk about shark encounters, it's important to remember that sharks don't actively hunt humans — and actual shark attacks are extremely rare.

Still, officials told The San Francisco Chronicle that a shark encounter at this time of year isn't exactly a surprise.

Groneman said fall to early winter is "a sharky time" along the coast, which can lead to human and marine predator interactions.

While Dillon Beach has long been home to great white sharks, warming oceans and habitat loss are reshaping shark behavior in noteworthy ways.

Rising ocean temperatures are shifting migration timing and prey distribution, particularly for species like seals and sea lions that great whites depend on.

As prey moves or concentrates closer to shore, sharks are more likely to hunt in shallower waters — increasing the chance of encounters with surfers and swimmers.

As winters become warmer, sharks may remain in coastal areas longer or return earlier than expected. Meanwhile, milder weather and warmer water temperatures allow people to surf later into the year, so there's greater overlap between human recreation and predator activity.

Any increase in shark encounters isn't an indicator that sharks are becoming more dangerous. Instead, it's an indicator that ecosystems are out of balance, likely due to climate stress.

What's being done about shark encounters?

Because of its frequent shark activity, Dillon Beach has become a vital hub for great white research.

Marine scientists have been tracking shark movements to better understand how changing ocean conditions and climate shifts are reshaping behavior — and to help identify potential hotspots for dangerous encounters before they happen.

Even though shark encounters are rare, following official guidance and warnings on safe ocean practices is essential when entering active waters — especially as changing climate conditions continue to alter ocean ecosystems and shift marine behavior.

Taking steps to protect our oceans is essential to maintaining balanced marine food webs, which keep predators closer to their natural prey and reduce risky overlaps with humans.

Supporting healthy oceans means cutting plastic pollution, respecting marine protected areas, and backing conservation policies that safeguard critical marine habitats.

