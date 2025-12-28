13-year-old boy seriously injured in shark attack while surfing: 'All of a sudden, we just heard [him] screaming'

"He was out there alone."

A shark attacked a 13-year-old boy while he was on vacation with his family in Samoa in November.

Stab Magazine detailed the attack and — a warning — included a graphic photo of the injury.

What's happening?

According to Stab, Evan Campbell and his family traveled from Australia for a two-week stay in Samoa. Evan and his older brother went out to surf one evening at their resort's beach.

"All of a sudden, we just heard [Evan] screaming," his father, Hamish, told Stab. "He was out there alone, one of my boys had come in, and Evan was still out there, and we saw him catch a wave on his stomach, and we were like, why isn't he standing up?"

The shark bit Evan's right leg and his surfboard. Stab stated that the surfboard might have saved his life.

Evan was taken to a local hospital, but the day after the incident, an air ambulance took him to Australia for immediate treatment.

FROM OUR PARTNER Spread the holiday glow with 40% off curated plant-based skincare sets OM Botanicals is known and loved for delivering food-grade skincare formulations that nourish without harsh chemicals — and this holiday season you can spread the glow with 40% off carefully curated gift sets. Whether you’re gifting wellness seekers, conscious beauty lovers, or just treating yourself, OM delivers full-spectrum herbal extracts, bioavailable vitamins, and microbiome-friendly ingredients crafted in small batches with artisan-level care. Learn more

Why are shark attacks concerning?

Contrary to what "Jaws" might have you think, shark attacks aren't all that common.

As Andrew Martin, a professor at the University of Colorado, Boulder, said, sharks aren't as scary as they seem.

While sharks mostly attack people who surf, it's because people look like seals while on a surfboard. When a shark sees someone paddling in the water on a board, the shark confuses them for food.

Stab reported that shark attacks are rare in Samoa itself.

The first recorded attack was in 1890. Since then, there have been around a dozen recorded attacks and only a few deadly ones. A shark fatally attacked a Samoan boy while he was fishing in 1939, and Alan Banner, a Peace Corps volunteer, died in the 1970s. Samoan man Amoni Malaeulu was killed while dragging a dead whale out to sea in 2023.

Whether shark attacks are increasing depends on the area, but sharks are nonetheless changing their behavior.

A study published in the journal Scientific Reports suggested that warming waters are forcing some sharks to swim farther north. Shifts in prey distribution can also bring sharks nearer to shores, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

This could push them closer to humans and potentially increase the frequency of shark attacks. Warming waters, and our planet's overheating, are all tied to high levels of air pollution.

Air pollution mainly comes from humans' use of fossil fuels. By switching to clean energy, we can reduce that pollution and possibly even the number of shark attacks. Actions that keep us safe and healthy are also often good for our planet.

What's being done about shark attacks?

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution had several suggestions to avoid shark attacks.

Don't wear shiny bathing suits or jewelry to the beach, as sharks might mistake them for fish scales. Avoid excessive splashing and going in water past your waist, especially at sunrise and sunset.

As for Evan, he told Stab, "I'm doing pretty good now."

His first surgery went well, the publication observed. His father is a paramedic, and his skills were perhaps crucial in saving Evan's life in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.





