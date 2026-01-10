Volunteers team up to battle looming threat to US coastline: 'Strong commitment'

Event organizers saw the event as more than simply a means to protect property.

Volunteers have combined forces to deploy a robust nature-based solution to coastal erosion, according to Hawai'i Public Radio.

Roughly 40 people helped to plant over 30 native species along the beach in Pāʻia, Hawai'i. These included oval-leaf clustervine, beach pea, sea purslane, seashore dropseed, and beach morning glory. With over 900 plants in the ground, they're expected to catch sand and build dunes, which can protect against rising sea levels.

These native plants evolved to thrive in these conditions and can anchor soil that would otherwise be washed away. The technique has been equally used among farmers trying to protect their crops and Nicaraguans protecting water sources. Adaptations to the local ecology allow native plants to thrive with little maintenance while supporting wildlife, such as pollinators.

Sea level rise is a significant risk for Hawai'i. A recent study showed that one part of the island of O'ahu is sinking at a rate of 25 millimeters each year. The state has recently upgraded sea level monitoring tools, but federal funding cuts are likely to impede needed adaptation efforts.

The danger of sea-level rise has been exacerbated by melting ice caps. As pollution continues to trap heat in the atmosphere, polar ice has been reducing significantly. As this ice recedes, more dark soil and water are exposed, which attracts more heat than reflective ice and further accelerates thawing.

Native plants are a useful tool in quickly and cheaply building defences against sea level rise, but attacking the root of the issue will require reducing pollution in every sector possible.

"Hosting a volunteer day increases community engagement, nourishes the relationship between people and the land, and reflects the county's strong commitment to sustainability," said Parks and Recreation director Patrick McCall, per Hawai'i Public Radio.

