Scientists expose troubling shift putting major islands at serious risk: 'Will be felt much sooner than estimated'

This issue won't just be something future generations need to worry about.

A new study from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa has revealed that parts of the state are sinking much faster than experts anticipated — and that's a big problem when paired with rising seas, according to Earth.com.

What's happening?

Hawaiʻi's sinking isn't exactly new. Over time, the islands slowly settle as tectonic plates shift. But this new research found that the land is dropping far more quickly in some areas than previously thought. Parts of Oʻahu's south shore, including the Mapunapuna industrial region, are sinking at more than 25 millimeters per year — about 40 times faster than the island-wide average.

These areas are built on unstable artificial fill and sediments, and they are compacting at a rapid pace.

That means sea-level rise won't just be something future generations need to worry about. It's arriving early. The study estimates a more than 50% increase in flood exposure for some urban zones by 2050, cutting disaster preparedness timelines in half.

"In rapidly subsiding areas, sea level rise impacts will be felt much sooner than previously estimated," said Kyle Murray, the lead author of the study, per Earth.com.

Why is this concerning?

Sea-level rise is one of the most visible effects of a warming planet. As glaciers melt and warmer oceans expand, water creeps inland, putting coastal regions and islands directly in harm's way.

Add in land subsidence, and the danger increases exponentially. This dual threat can overwhelm stormwater systems, flood roadways and homes, and even pollute freshwater sources with saltwater intrusion.

In Hawaiʻi, where much of the population lives near the coast, these changes could have far-reaching consequences for everyday life, from housing security to tourism and agriculture.

And while 0.6 millimeters of sinking per year might not sound like much, in some pockets of Honolulu, the land is sinking faster than the sea is rising — a troubling mismatch that accelerates the impact.

What's being done about it?

This new research gives Hawaiʻi's leaders a clearer picture of where urgent action is needed. Coastal planning and infrastructure updates can now be tailored to account for both rising water and sinking land — not just one or the other.

Experts recommend building flood-resilient infrastructure, securing stormwater systems, and investing in community-wide early warning tools. On an individual level, homeowners can use tools such as Flood Factor to assess their property's long-term risk.

Nationally, the Inflation Reduction Act is helping fund climate resilience projects, while innovations such as floating buildings and artificial intelligence-powered flood modeling tools are gaining traction to protect coastal communities.

And while we can't stop the islands from shifting, we can help slow the rise of the seas by reducing our reliance on polluting fuels, supporting clean energy, and choosing greener products and services whenever possible.

Every small action adds up — for Hawaiʻi and for the future.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.