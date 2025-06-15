Researchers stunned as federal budget cuts wipe out vital program to protect coastal communities: 'Will have devastating consequences'

For years, Hawaiʻi's coastal communities have relied on cutting-edge local research to prepare for the impacts of extreme weather and rising seas. But that critical lifeline is at risk, and experts are sounding the alarm.

What's happening?

Big Island Now reported that the $3 million federal grant supporting the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's Coastal Research Collaborative has been eliminated following recent budget cuts.

The program, led by Chip Fletcher, interim dean of the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology, provided vital data and high-resolution modeling on sea level rise, heat, and extreme precipitation — information used by state agencies, emergency managers, and urban planners to protect communities and infrastructure across the islands.

"The loss of federal funding for Hawaiʻi's climate and sea-level rise research will have devastating consequences for the state's ability to plan, adapt, and protect its people and resources," Fletcher said, per Big Island Now.

The Coastal Research Collaborative has shaped key policies, including flood risk assessments, coastal construction setbacks, and mandatory sea level rise disclosures in real estate transactions. Without sustained support, Fletcher warned, Hawaiʻi could lose its capacity to provide accurate, localized projections, putting communities at greater risk from king tides, storm-driven flooding, and groundwater pollution.

Why is this concerning?

Hawaiʻi's unique island geography makes it especially vulnerable to flooding, erosion, and extreme weather. Without access to precise, localized data, planners and emergency responders will be forced to rely on outdated or generalized models — a dangerous gamble as the frequency of extreme weather events continues to grow due to human-caused rising global temperatures.

The loss of this research program threatens to undermine the scientific foundation of coastal resilience policies, stall progress on community adaptation, and increase the vulnerability of public infrastructure, cultural heritage, and local residents.

"Maintaining federal support is not just about sustaining science," Fletcher said, per Big Island Now. "It is about safeguarding Hawaiʻi's future."

What's being done about it?

Local officials and advocacy groups are urging Congress to restore funding for the program. In the meantime, state agencies and planners are working to preserve and utilize existing data while exploring partnerships with other institutions.



On an individual level, Hawaiʻi residents can stay informed about coastal risks through resources such as the State of Hawaiʻi Sea Level Rise Viewer and support local organizations advocating for community resilience. Nationwide, voters can back leaders who prioritize funding for vital scientific research and disaster preparedness — key steps toward building a safer, stronger future for all.



