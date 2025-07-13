Beachgoer shares disturbing video of sickening pollution flowing onto popular US beach: 'How is this even allowed?'

"This is so sad."

A video of polluted runoff filled with gunk, empty cans, plastic bottles, and even an old bicycle overtaking the shoreline at the end of Pico Boulevard in Santa Monica, California, has sparked anger and concern online, posing serious questions about beach safety, wildlife health, and environmental accountability.

In the clip posted by TikTok user Chelsea Sawai (@chelseaaudibert), murky water and floating debris illustrate how stormwater drains can turn beloved public beaches into dumping grounds.

The impact on citizens and the environment is significant. Polluted runoff like this harms marine ecosystems, threatens ocean wildlife, and washes bacteria and harmful chemicals onto beaches. Marine creatures such as sea turtles and seabirds often mistake plastic for food, leading to ingestion, starvation, and sometimes fatal health consequences.

Aside from being unpleasant to look at and harming wildlife, it's also a human health hazard.

Southern California water authorities recently issued advisories urging swimmers to avoid waters near the Santa Monica Pier and storm drains because of dangerous bacteria levels.

The collective shock aligns with actions from organizations like Heal the Bay, which has long highlighted how storm drains funnel untreated debris into the ocean and has advocated for more cleanup efforts and structural solutions, such as stormwater screens and capture systems.

Santa Monica and regional authorities have begun testing the waters and planting more stormwater traps, but Sawai's video shows the work is far from over.

With public attention rising, residents and beach lovers have the power to demand real change: deeper investment in stormwater infrastructure, stricter enforcement of pollution regulations, and expanded plastic-reduction policies. Turning anger into action could help restore cleaner, safer beaches and protect the coastline for future generations.

Users flooded the viral TikTok's comment section with frustration, with one user stating: "Forget about swimming, this is affecting our ocean wildlife."

"How is this even allowed?" questioned another.

A third chimed in, saying: "This is so sad. The poor animals."

