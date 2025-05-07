Experts issue warning after finding distressed turtle on beach — here's what you need to know

The latest symbol of a crisis washing up on shores around the world is a recent event involving a sea turtle, helplessly tangled in plastic — and experts say it's a warning we can't afford to ignore.

What's happening?

A stranded loggerhead sea turtle was recently found on a beach in Playa de Bajo del Mejillón, located on the Canary Islands, and tangled up in plastic, according to a report by Canary Islands. The turtle, unable to swim or eat, was rescued by a local guide before being transported to a local wildlife recovery center for care.

"The animal was surrounded by a large amount of plastic, with some lodged in its mouth, and showed symptoms of necrosis in its left fin," according to the report of the incident.

In a span of forty minutes, the turtle's condition was assessed, and it was sent to a biological station to receive further treatment. Because of the quick actions of the individuals on the scene, this turtle will likely survive. But the species' future is not a promise.

Why is ocean pollution important?

Plastic pollution in the ocean is a growing crisis with real-life consequences for marine life and human communities. Marine animals like sea turtles can mistake floating plastic for food, which can lead to internal injuries, blockages, starvation, and often death.

And the threat doesn't stop at the shoreline. A study from the National Ocean Service estimated that there are nearly 8.8 million tons of plastic in the ocean, which has effects on the whole ecosystem.

As plastic breaks down, it does not decompose but instead turns into microplastics that contaminate our seafood, drinking water, and even the air we breathe. These microplastics, when consumed, have been linked to severe health risks like cancer and respiratory disorders.

What's being done about plastics in the ocean?

The only bright side is that there are real steps you can take to tackle this issue. A simple step is to cut back on using plastics, which may mean using reusable bags, water bottles, and containers. Small steps like these can go a long way.

Another option is to join local beach cleanups or support organizations working on marine conservation. Some communities are even embracing circular economy models to reduce plastic at the source. Every action helps, and if we work together, we can turn the tide.

