Researchers make disturbing discovery after investigating Arctic Ocean wildlife: 'It blew my mind'

While diving into issues surrounding the Arctic Ocean, researchers discovered microplastics in the stomachs of dozens of seals.

The research was published in the Marine Pollution Bulletin. It's the first study to document microplastic ingestion in marine mammals in the Arctic, according to Alaska Public Media.

What's happening?

Spotted seals from the Bering and Chukchi Seas were harvested in 2012 and 2020 for the study. The research team at the University of Alaska Fairbanks used enzymes to break down the prey found in the stomachs and separated the plastic particles.

A total of 190 microplastics were found in 33 seal stomachs. Biologist Alex Sletten, leader of the study, said all but one of the seal stomachs contained microplastics.

"When you think about the Arctic, you think about this pristine environment that hasn't really been touched by anthropogenic stress," Sletten said. "In reality, there's so much microplastics out there. It blew my mind."

The team noted that the microplastic ingestion was not impacted by age, location, or the year the seals were harvested. However, the study determined that species high on the food chain are more likely to consume microplastics because the animals they eat have already ingested the pollution.

Why is raising awareness about the harmful effects of plastic important?

Plastic waste accounts for 80% of all marine pollution, according to UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. In fact, researchers expect more plastic than fish in the sea by 2050.

A study found that there were more than 400 million metric tons of plastic produced worldwide in 2023. However, more plastic produced means more plastic pollution. In addition to microplastic ingestion, marine animals can become entangled or even suffocate from plastic pollution.

Plastics also pose severe health risks to humans. Research revealed that microplastics can potentially lead to various cancers, inflammatory bowel disease, and respiratory disorders.

What's being done about reducing plastic pollution?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Marine Debris Program is dedicated to addressing the effects of marine debris. Meanwhile, consumers can help by simply using less plastic. Reusable alternatives that are plastic-free last longer, which ultimately keeps money in your pocket.

Switching up fashion preferences can also benefit the environment. About 9% of the microplastics found in the ocean are from synthetic fibers that are in fabrics like polyester and nylon, per the Natural Resources Defense Council. Buying clothing made from natural fibers like cotton and wool instead can make a huge difference.

