Officials upgrade lifeguard gear amid sharp rise in shark activity: 'A lifeguard injury during an emergency could hinder rescue efforts'

An unexpected surge in shark activity has prompted local officials to move to equip lifeguards with devices designed to repel the ocean's apex predator.

What's happening?

As the Korea Times reported, rising sea temperatures on the Korean peninsula have caused a dramatic spike in shark sightings and instances of bycatch. In 2022, just one shark was inadvertently caught in the nets of fishing vessels, but in 2024, that number rose to 44.

Gangwon province, in the northeast of South Korea, has allocated resources to deter sharks with nets on 14 major beaches. The coastal city of Gangneung is equipping lifeguards with electronic shark deterrent devices that use the shark's sensitivity to electric fields to drive them away.

A local official explained the reasoning behind the move: "A lifeguard injury during an emergency would hinder rescue efforts, so we've provided a shark repellent specifically for lifeguards."

Why is increased shark activity a concern?

Contrary to popular movie depictions, sharks have precious little interest in human prey. Most instances of shark bites are usually cases of mistaken identity, and the shark swims away. The vast majority of victims survive the encounter, needing only minor treatment. However, the massive spike in shark activity will increase the risk of attacks and may deter tourists who are crucial to the local economies.

The primary concern about the increase in shark activity is the impact on the ecosystem. The average temperature of the East Sea (also known as the Sea of Japan) has risen 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, driving sharks' prey species to the warmer waters.

Sharks perform a critical role in maintaining the balance of the ecosystem as apex predators and scavengers. Their presence in unfamiliar waters not only threatens coastal fish stocks and increases conflict with people, but their absence elsewhere will be keenly felt.

What's being done about more sharks in coastal waters?

Nets are an inefficient means of containing sharks. They will often claim other marine species as victims, which is why some places are turning to more innovative methods to monitor shark activity. As the Shark Trust notes, sharks are very sensitive to smells and sights, so the most effective local action will be to deter them in a non-invasive manner.

In the very unlikely event you come face-to-face with a shark, a good bop on the nose will probably do the trick, but the risk of drowning is about 200 times greater than a shark attack. That's a pretty useful stat to share with family members to help them understand the critical ecological importance of sharks.

