Homeowner shares photo after making disturbing discovery on floor: 'I was [this] close to it'

Incidents like this are becoming more common.

An unsuspecting resident from India's Jammu and Kashmir territory recently came face-to-face — or, perhaps, foot-to-face — with an extremely dangerous visitor. Commenters in the r/WhatsThisSnake subreddit identified the creature as a Russell's viper, a large, venomous snake species common to the region.

What's happening?

Native to the Indian subcontinent, the Russell's viper is responsible for nearly half of the country's snakebite-related casualties each year — killing and injuring more individuals than any other species in the world, according to VaccinesWork.

Although these snakes are unlikely to attack unprompted, it's always best to keep your distance and wait for the local authorities to address the matter, as this Redditor wisely did before sharing their story online.

Photo Credit: Reddit

While the original poster didn't mention how this unexpected visitor managed to enter their house, they soon reassured their readers that authorities safely removed the snake, which "thankfully didn't bite" at any point.

"I was [this] close to it," the poster wrote, recounting the stressful stakes of the situation.

Why are snake invasions concerning?

The Russell's viper may be relatively common in the area already, but the expansion of human communities into formerly wild regions is no help — the more we take over natural habitats, the more likely we are to stumble upon snakes and other wildlife in our day-to-day lives.

Not all human-wildlife interactions are necessarily violent, of course, but a chance meeting with a venomous snake can certainly throw you for a loop and can easily take a turn for the worse.

Just as alarming is the fact that this snake's venom is only growing more destructive as our planet grows warmer and drier. Per VaccinesWork, Russell's vipers in more arid environments produce venom with higher levels of protein-degrading enzymes that can more severely corrode human tissue, making the species more of a threat than ever before.

What's being done about snake encounters?

Considering that we live in increasing proximity to wildlife in this day and age, it's becoming more critical to safeguard our shrinking natural reserves. Local and national efforts to restore damaged land and protect breeding grounds can help foster healthy ecosystems and hopefully give both humans and animals the space to thrive without needless confrontation.

In the meantime, if you're concerned about snake populations in your area, try to limit the spots where prey species like frogs and mice can accumulate — such as trash heaps and unsealed cracks in your walls — and make sure to leave any unwanted visitors alone until you can contact the proper authorities.

