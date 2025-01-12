UN scientists issue stark warning about Earth's soil: 'The consequences of inaction grow increasingly dire'

A new analysis from the U.N. Convention to Combat Desertification reveals over three-quarters of the land on Earth has experienced a drier climate in recent decades compared to the 30-year period ending in 1990. Researchers warn the percentage will jump another 3% by the end of this century if the world doesn't curb carbon pollution.

What's happening?

The landmark report warns of an alarming trend on our planet. Compared to the preceding three decades, almost 78% of Earth's land experienced drier conditions in the 30 years leading up to 2020. During the same period, our planet's drylands expanded by roughly 1.6 million square miles. That is an area almost a third larger than India, the world's seventh-largest country. Drylands currently cover nearly 41% of the Earth's land surface (barring Antarctica)

"For decades, the world's scientists have signalled that our growing greenhouse gas emissions are behind global warming," UNCCD chief scientist Barron Orr said in the report.

"Now, for the first time, a U.N. scientific body is warning that burning fossil fuels is causing permanent drying across much of the world, too — with potentially catastrophic impacts affecting access to water that could push people and nature even closer to disastrous tipping points. As large tracts of the world's land become more arid, the consequences of inaction grow increasingly dire and adaptation is no longer optional — it is imperative."

Why is Earth's drying out important?

Most of the regions analyzed in the UNCCD report have transformed from humid landscapes to drylands. This drying trend spells trouble for agriculture, wildlife, and people who live in affected areas.

"For the first time, scientists within UNCCD Science-Policy Interface have clearly documented current and future drying trends and impacts, a global, existential peril previously shrouded by a fog of scientific uncertainty," reads the report titled "The Global Threat of Drying Lands: Regional and global aridity trends and future projections." It continues, "Its name is aridity — the climatic and enduring condition of too little life-supporting moisture — and its effects threaten the lives and livelihoods of billions across almost every region of the globe."

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The report listed some "aridification hotspots," which included portions of the western United States and Brazil, where water scarcity and wildfires have become perennial hazards. Central Africa and parts of Asia, the Mediterranean, and Southern Europe were also mentioned. Many species are endangered in these regions amid desertification and ecosystem degradation.

What's being done about the increase in aridity on our planet?

The report offers some recommendations on how to deal with rising aridity, emphasizing mitigation and adaptation. The recommendations include better aridity monitoring, improving land use practices, investing in technologies that enhance water efficiency, and building up resilience in vulnerable communities.

Ultimately, cooling off our planet is the most comprehensive way to tackle increasing aridity. This means a major move away from burning dirty fuels — which produce heat-trapping gases — and toward cleaner, renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydropower.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



