Woman issues warning on overlooked hazard lurking at children's playgrounds: 'I can't believe it's still legal'

Recycled tire materials like rubber mulch have been used in playgrounds across the U.S. for decades to cushion falls. But according to a TikTok video, this groundcover should be making parents question what their kids are really being exposed to.

A creator on TikTok, divj000 (@divj000), warned that children who play on rubber mulch or AstroTurf could be at higher risk for cancer — and many commenters said they've known about this for years.

The video explains that "rubber mulch and AstroTurf, commonly used on children's playgrounds and in sports, gives off a chemical dust called 6PPD that is cancerous," citing a study that found children who play on rubber playgrounds are 10 times more likely to get cancer, specifically blood cancer. They added that there is little regulation in the U.S. on using these materials, even though some other countries have banned or restricted them.

"Based on this, I would never let my kids play on a rubber mulch playground or anything with sports AstroTurf ever again," the creator said. Rubber mulch is flammable, doesn't decompose, and can leach toxic chemicals into the ground, which can harm both human and environmental health.

Concerns about rubber mulch are not new. A group of parents in a Reddit thread has had similar fears after a child's school installed a rubber mulch playground. While rubber mulch is marketed as "low maintenance," it releases toxic chemicals as it breaks down in the heat, potentially affecting children and the soil nearby.

The mentioned 2019 study published in Environmental Geochemistry and Health examined synthetic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which can pose health risks with repeated exposure. Researchers warn that cumulative exposure (especially for children and athletes who are typically exposed) requires regulatory oversight.

In the TikTok video, the creator mentioned that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has come out with guidelines, published in 2015, that address ways to limit exposure to dangers on the playground. The guideline clarifies that the rubber mulch or ground cover must comply with ASTM F1292 and all the metals must be removed, but it doesn't address the toxicity.

Subsequently, the EPA came out with its findings that "volatile organic compounds and bacteria," including PAHs, were found in tire crumb rubber and that many of these chemicals were found in the air and other samples such as skin wipes and field surfaces. This indicates it would be helpful to ensure kids are washing their hands and taking off their shoes before coming back inside.

For those seeking safer, low-maintenance alternatives for their own yards or to even suggest to your local school board, switching to natural materials like native plants, clover, buffalo grass can help create a toxin-free, eco-friendly play space.

Commenters on the video were fed up.

"I'M SO TIRED," one commenter wrote under the video, clearly over the safety hazard.

"They need to have signs posted of this at all park's & playgrounds," another mentioned as a possible solution for parents.

"They've known for YEARS. I can't believe it's still legal," a third pointed out.

