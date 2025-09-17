Homeowner warned against major gardening blunder: 'The smell alone will make you think twice'

A gardener took to Facebook to ask for advice about a friend's landscaping recommendation.

They posted to the group Landscaping for Beginners, saying the friend suggested using rubber mulch in her flower beds. The gardener had questions for the community.

"How does rubber mulch work in flower beds? Does it keep its color longer as advertised?" she wrote. "Is it safe for plants?"

Rubber mulch is just what it sounds like: mulch made of rubber. Proponents say it lasts longer and requires less maintenance than organic mulch, all while inhibiting the growth of weeds. But the negative impacts outweigh the benefits.

Rubber mulch is deceptive. While it may seem like a low-maintenance alternative to organic mulch, it actually requires gardeners to work harder to keep their plants watered. It also retains heat, which can be detrimental to plant roots. Studies have shown that it's highly flammable, too.

Organic mulch is an obvious alternative to its rubber relative. It's made from biodegradable plant matter and is water-permeable, making for easy watering. It breaks down more quickly than rubber mulch, requiring replacement every year or two. However, a bag of organic mulch is about 75% cheaper than a bag of rubber mulch, and its maintenance costs are lower over time.

Other low-maintenance lawn and gardening alternatives include rewilding your yard with native plants or upgrading to a natural lawn.

Commenters shared their warnings about rubber mulch.

"I thought rubber mulch would be so great! No bugs and it doesn't rot. I put down 8 bags," one wrote. "Then I Googled further. The rubber will pour toxic chemicals into your plants and if it's near a water source it could contaminate that! So I dug out every last bit!!"

Several others mentioned a drawback to the makeup of the stuff, saying once it begins to absorb heat, it emits a pungent smell.

"No to rubber mulch," someone said. "The smell alone will make you think twice."

