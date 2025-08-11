Expert issues urgent warning about common playground material: 'Something that our children shouldn't be allowed to play on'

"Try and just limit your exposure."

Playgrounds offer spaces for children to engage in physical activity and social interaction while using their imaginations and problem-solving skills. But the positive effects of playgrounds can be negated by the toxic materials used to build them.

In a TikTok video, Beatrice the Anti-Plastic Lady (@antiplasticlady) explained that the rubber mulch and poured rubber surfaces on playgrounds increase cancer risks by 10 times.

She shared a story about how rubber mulch used on a New Jersey playground led to a church suing a rubber manufacturing company. Since the industry is unregulated, the company said the lawsuit was frivolous and cited limited and outdated studies on its website to claim that rubber mulch isn't toxic.

Beatrice told viewers that the primary risks of rubber mulch are breathing in the harmful dust from it and exposing your skin to the various chemicals it contains. Among the concerning chemicals in rubber mulch are known carcinogens such as benzene, arsenic, and styrene as well as neurotoxicants such as lead and zinc.

"This is something that our children shouldn't be allowed to play on," Beatrice said. "Try and just limit your exposure, and wash your hands and clean as much as you can."

Beatrice's video is insightful because it highlights a prevalent toxicity problem in so many of our communities today.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Governments have warned about these types of plastic materials, yet the plastic industry is promoting its products as safe for kids.

On playgrounds, kids are constantly touching and breathing in the dust from rubber mulch. Meanwhile, the mulch slowly breaks down into microplastics and creates even greater toxicity risks.

Although wood mulch can present minor risks to kids on playgrounds, those risks are far less than the carcinogenic properties of rubber mulch. A better alternative is a natural playground filled with organic materials rather than artificial ones and native plants that improve the air quality rather than harming it.

Beatrice's followers were appalled to learn the science-backed facts about rubber mulch and shared their dismay in the comments section.

"This is infuriating," one TikTok user wrote.

"Ugh, and when it rains, it probably leaches off into surrounding areas," another TikToker shared.

Someone else wrote, "The industry being completely unregulated is the real problem."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.