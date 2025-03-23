  • Outdoors Outdoors

Park visitors horrified by tourist's reckless encounter with wild animal: 'He would have sent that woman flying'

Obviously, this tourist was nowhere close to that distance.

by Noah Jampol
Obviously, this tourist was nowhere close to that distance.

Photo Credit: iStock

Back away from the animal with giant, sharp antlers. While that would seem to be intuitive for most of us, there is increasing evidence that many tourists are blissfully unaware of the dangers of wild elk.

The Tourons of National Parks Instagram account (@touronsofnationalparks) posted a video, taken by Instagrammer Diane Asher, where a visitor flirts with disaster.

Per the caption, the action takes place at Rocky Mountain National Park, where a tourist takes photos at uncomfortably close range to a large elk. They even dare to move closer to it as it nears them. 

Off-screen, visitors exclaim, "Oh my god!" in concern and laugh as the elk takes notice of the human. At the same time, a possible companion gets out of dodge as the animal approaches.

Fortunately, the elk seems to be in a forgiving mood and is content to merely walk a little closer and gaze at the visitor. The tourist finally gets the message and retreats quite slowly. 

Throughout the video, various animal noises can be heard, and the video's caption also refers to the rut, or mating season, when this video very well might've been taken. During the rut, elk might be increasingly aggressive, which is even more reason to be cautious in their presence.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

At all times, Rocky Mountain National Park encourages visitors to stay at least 75 feet away from wild elk. Obviously, this tourist was nowhere close to that distance. 

Making matters worse, the Park instructs that "if wildlife approaches you, back away and maintain a safe distance," and "if a wild animal changes its behavior due to your presence, you are too close." 

This tourist appears to escape unscathed, but others haven't been so lucky. While everyone wants the perfect photo with wild elk, it's simply not worth taking the risk. 

Increased human interactions with wild animals are also bad for them, as they can be euthanized for attacking humans even when provoked. Dependence on humans for food can also turn fatal.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Therefore, the best move is to abide by the rules and aim for a responsible vacation where you marvel at the wild animals from a distance. Instagram users poked fun at the tourist's reckless behavior.

"You can tell in this relationship who has life insurance and who does not," one joked.

"He would have sent that woman flying had he charged her," another remarked.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x