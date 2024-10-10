Hiker shares frustrations after uncovering 'disgusting' trend on public trails: 'People are gross'

"Is it really so hard to clean up after yourselves?"

While out on a hike, a fun way to connect with your surroundings and keep the kids entertained is to play "I spy." First, look for something of interest, then ask your fellow ramblers to guess what it might be based on the word's first letter.

"I spy something beginning with 'S,'" for example, when you spot a squirrel bounding through the trees.



Photo Credit: Reddit

Infuriatingly, more and more often, that could be "I spy something beginning with 'T,'" with the answer, sadly, being "trash."

One Redditor took to the platform to share a picture of a pile of discarded items they found while out in the wilderness. Among the detritus were glass bottles, food wrappers, and drink cans.

"I don't know what I was expecting hiking in [Rochester Institute of Technology] woods but I'm disappointed," they captioned the image. "Is it really so hard to clean up after yourselves? It's disgusting that some of you think this is ok behavior… animals."

Hikers across the United States are having their walk in the woods disturbed by the sight of other people's garbage. Whether it's full poop bags, dropped plastic bottles, or a full abandoned tent, the sight of these items is disturbing to witness — and could cause significant environmental harm.

For example, toxic chemicals from plastics could leach into the soil, affecting future growth that's essential for a healthy forest — and the animals that inhabit it. What's more, while these items won't degrade for decades (even centuries), they will break up into smaller and smaller pieces, which animals could mistake for food. If they ingest plastic items, they will likely get stuck in their digestive systems, leading to sickness and even death.

Harm to animals could dramatically impact the natural balance, with predators keeping the number of pests in check and herbivores ensuring plant growth doesn't get out of control. If this is thrown out of whack, the ecosystem will suffer.

Spending time in nature should increase our respect for plants and animals, not diminish it. As our Redditor noted, it shouldn't be so hard to ensure your trash is disposed of correctly.

"You could organize a group to clean it up?" one commenter suggested, which is exactly the kind of local climate action that can bring a community together.

"Bring a trash bag and friends!" another agreed.

Meanwhile, one user wasn't sure if stricter rules would be helpful.

"People are gross, but prohibition always leads to worse and more dangerous outcomes," they said.

