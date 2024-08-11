Hiker makes upsetting discovery along river in secluded national forest: 'Sad to see them disrespected'

Our disposable society results in a lot of waste. Whether it's single-use plastic, electronic items with short lifespans, or clothes that fall apart at the seams, the global retail marketplace often makes it cheaper and easier to dispose of items after use rather than take proper care of them.

More often than not, it's the environment that has to deal with the consequences. A shocking scene at the Nantahala River in North Carolina left a hiker completely bemused.

"What the hell NC!" they captioned a post on Reddit's r/camping community, showing a tent that had fallen apart, as well as trash and other items.

"Found this trashed and abandoned campsite," they added. "A few minutes later a still burning campfire at another site."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Tents can be tricky to put up and take down, but a few minutes of effort is a seemingly small price to pay to not waste money by leaving behind camping equipment.

The trash is also unforgivable. The campers would likely have wanted to sleep out by the river to reconnect with nature, but leaving behind garbage does not demonstrate the respect the gorgeous waterside spot — and the creatures that inhabit the area — deserve.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Most of the items in the picture are plastic, so they will not degrade naturally and will persist in the environment for years to come.

The location near the water is also concerning, as it won't be long before a breeze blows the garbage into the river, where the trash could travel for miles. Along the journey, they will shed microplastics — which will likely be ingested by aquatic creatures — contaminate the water, and they could also enter riverside habitats or accumulate among plant life.

Commenters on the post were similarly disappointed by the abandoned campsite.

"This is every state everywhere," one person said. "I've cleaned up three sites like this and taken 10 bags of trash away from my local lake, just in the last three months. People don't respect anything much less nature. Feels like a never ending losing battle."

Thankfully, there are good humans out there who understand that our natural world needs to be protected. Taking an empty trash bag on a hike and filling it up as you go isn't the ideal way to enjoy a walk in the wilderness, but the flora and fauna will benefit from your efforts.

'I've been camping up there for years. Sad to see [these sites] disrespected," said another Redditor. "That is national forest land. I would recommend reporting this site to the district office."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.