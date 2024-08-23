Hiker shares frustrating photos after witnessing repeat offenses on trail: 'So infuriating'

A hiker in Vancouver has been left dumbfounded by the confusing actions of dog walkers at the Hyannis trail.

The hiking spot in British Columbia, Canada, has been littered with full dog poop bags.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I really don't understand why people leave them on the side like that," they captioned the post, observing that the dog owners had arguably done the difficult part and now only needed to put the bag in a trash bin. Indeed, they also pointed out there was a receptacle three minutes down the trail.

Picking up dog poop is an important aspect of responsible canine care. In addition to being pretty gross, dog poop takes a while to break down naturally, and when washed away by rainwater, it can enter water sources and result in contamination.

Dog poop also contains parasites and bacteria, which can spread diseases to other animals and humans.

But leaving a full bag out in nature might be just as bad. That bag will not degrade for decades and will shed microplastics and leach harmful chemicals all the while. This can affect soil health and limit future plant growth. Leaving it in plastic will not fully protect from the transmission of bacteria, either.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

According to a study published in the Environmental Pollution journal, shared by Science Direct, up to 1.23 million tons of plastic poop bags are disposed of annually, accounting for around 0.6% of plastic waste in mass.

There are biodegradable poop bags available, but these should still be disposed of properly rather than left out on a nature trail. If there isn't a bin in sight, there are also clip-on holders you can attach to leads, which means you don't have to carry the bag by hand.

Fellow Redditors were equally as annoyed by the actions of disrespectful hikers.

"Went through the effort of picking up the poop but can't be bothered to throw the bag out… smh," one said.

"So infuriating!!!" another added. "I just carry the poop bag with me."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.