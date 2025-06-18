Scientists issue warning over crisis threatening to remove millions from their homes — here's what you need to know

Activists have voiced concerns about a lack of public awareness regarding the dangers coastal residents face.

While Mumbai's waterfront neighborhoods are thriving, a new study found that millions of people living near the coast could be at risk of losing their homes over the next 15 years due to rising sea levels.

What's happening?

The Center for Study of Science, Technology, and Policy found that there could be significant land loss for multiple Indian cities by 2040, per BNE IntelliNews. The think tank compiled the data to help lawmakers develop plans to address the dangers of sea level rise.

The study estimated that more than 10% of Mumbai's land is at risk of flooding. Compared to other coastal cities, Mumbai had the highest sea level rise numbers between 1987 and 2021. Scientists said sea levels in the city could rise by nearly 30 inches by 2100.

The rising sea levels will threaten coastal ecosystems like mangroves and beaches, too, according to the study. Cities with wetlands and farmlands are also vulnerable. Activists have voiced concerns about a lack of public awareness regarding the dangers coastal residents face.

Why are rising sea levels important?

Estimates showed that human activities accounted for about 70% of sea level rise since 1970, per NASA. Last year, global sea levels rose by 0.23 inches — a much higher number than predicted.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, meltwater from glaciers and ice sheets, as well as thermal expansion, are mostly to blame for the rising waters. Human activities like burning dirty fuels produce heat-trapping pollution that contributes significantly to the warming of the planet.

As the climate warms, extreme weather events such as hurricanes and wildfires can intensify and put coastal communities in harm's way. In fact, one report found that extreme weather events over the last 30 years were responsible for the deaths of nearly 800,000 people. Rising global temperatures have made these events more frequent, higher intensity, and more dangerous to communities and the environment.

What's being done about protecting coastal communities?

The Indian government has several initiatives in place to help protect coastal communities as sea levels rise, according to bne Intellinews. For example, the National Action Plan on Climate Change incorporates several environmental measures, including strategies to manage rising sea levels.

In the United States, federal funding cuts have threatened programs designed to keep coastal communities safe. The cuts have prompted officials and advocates across the country to urge national leaders to restore support in an effort to protect vulnerable areas.

Homeowners can take actions to mitigate sea level rise by reducing dependence on dirty fuels. Installing solar panels with battery storage helps make homes more resilient to extreme weather. EnergySage offers free tools that allow homeowners to compare quotes from local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

