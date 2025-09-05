Wildlife rescuers respond after large reptiles are found in distressing situation: 'Our shared responsibility'

You can support wildlife centers by donating money and volunteering.

Two injured animals are making a happy and healthy return to the wild thanks to the efforts of a wildlife sanctuary.

In the Philippines, a rescued reticulated python and water monitor lizard were released into the Regional Wildlife Rescue Center near Tukuran, in Zamboanga del Sur. The area spans five hectares, allowing rescued animals to roam freely in spaces close to their natural habitats.

"We released these rescued wildlife species back into their natural habitats as these are part of a rich biodiversity," Arturo Fadriquella, regional executive director of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Region 9, said in an interview, per MindaNews.

The male reticulated python was rescued from Josefina town, where a concerned citizen called the authorities after witnessing people beating the animal.

The monitor lizard, a female, was found floating in the water, rescued and rehabilitated by the municipal government before being brought to the rescue center.

Monitor lizards are a highly trafficked species from the Philippines, making the reptile's return to nature of vital importance to the species' continued survival.

Reticulated pythons aren't specifically endangered in the country, but they fall under the government's "other threatened species" category, meaning their habitats are threatened by human activity.

Wildlife centers such as the one caring for the python and the monitor lizard — which sounds like the plot of an adorable children's book — have proven benefits when it comes to biodiversity, resilience against extreme weather, reduced risk of fire, and the local economy due to tourism and education initiatives, according to Earth.org.

You can support wildlife centers by donating money and volunteering. Time is an underrated resource when it comes to caring for our environment, and every little bit can work to ensure a better and healthier future for everyone.

Following the rescues, MindaNews reported that several government agencies signed a memorandum of understanding.

According to Fadriquella, the document "is a reaffirmation of our shared responsibility to protect our wildlife resources and ensure that future generations continue to benefit from our rich biodiversity."

