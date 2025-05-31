Wildlife officials take action after security guard spots injured lizard: 'We continue to promote coexistence with wildlife'

This wasn't the first time a wild animal made its way to a residence.

Midrand Reporter reported how an injured monitor lizard at a local estate received quality care after a call to the Midrand SPCA.

The call placed by a security guard who spotted the reptile on April 27 was due to an injury to its snout. Inspector Jerry Seemise responded and took the lizard from the residence to the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital (JWVH). After professional care, Seemise released the recovered lizard to its natural habitat.

This wasn't the first time a wild animal made its way to a residence, such as the 6-foot alligator in an Ave Maria, Florida, yard. How the monitor lizard was handled is significant; someone called the properly trained authorities instead of trying to handle the situation themselves.

Pam Pretorius, the Midrand SPCA's general manager told the Midrand Reporter, "Out of fear, people may take matters into their own hands, which can ultimately lead to injury or even death for these beautiful creatures."

That can be a huge concern, as monitor lizards play a crucial role in their ecosystems. According to the World Wildlife Fund, they feast on insects, rodents, and snakes, among other creatures, which helps to keep the populations of these animals in balance. Through scavenging, they also help with biomass decomposition and can prevent the spread of disease.

"We continue to promote coexistence with wildlife," Pretorious added. "By understanding and respecting these animals, we can reduce conflicts and protect their well-being."

Another factor that brought monitor lizard back to health was two conservation organizations working together to be available to a wild animal in need. In a shoutout to JWVH, Pretorious praised them for "opening your doors to the SPCA, no matter the time of day or night" along with Inspector Seemise for being "always just a phone call away" to help animals.

The Midrand SPCA was established in 1991 and operates solely on public support from volunteering to donations. Site inspections, pet adoptions, cruelty prevention, and outreach education are among the many works the organization performs to care for local domestic and wild species. Their small clinic also provides basic primary care for pet owners who don't have the financial means for private veterinary care.

Understanding the medical needs of non-domestic animals, the JWVH became the only dedicated wildlife-only veterinary hospital in Johannesburg and the first of its kind in the country.

