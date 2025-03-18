Videographer catches incredible scene as enormous python is removed from city drain: 'We shouldn't be afraid of them'

"It's our responsibility to protect them."

When an enormous reticulated python got stuck in a drain in Singapore, a number of people raced to the scene.

In addition to National Parks Board employees and contractors, IT professional and wildlife lover Prashanta Kumar Mohanty arrived at Hong Lim Park, Mothership reported. Also a photographer, Mohanty had heard about the matter from his manager and documented the Feb. 18 rescue — which included the jackhammering of concrete.

The extrication took four to five hours, and the python was taken to a Mandai Wildlife Group veterinarian for evaluation.

"Snakes are an important part of the ecosystem and we shouldn't be afraid of them," Mohanty said.

"We, as humans, encroach upon their habitats in the name of development, leaving them with nowhere to go. It's our responsibility to protect them."

In addition to photographs published by Mothership, Mohanty shared video of the rescue online.

The full size of the creature was not revealed, but reticulated pythons are the longest snake in the world, with one reaching 10 meters. They are native to Southeast Asia.

NParks group director of wildlife management How Choon Beng told Mothership pythons play an important role in the ecosystem, in part by regulating rodents and other pests.

The outlet noted snakes usually "only strike if provoked, cornered, or handled inappropriately." In addition to trees and green spaces, drains have become their habitat.

Just like other wildlife, a python should be given space if encountered. Back away slowly and do not try to touch or approach the snake. Pets should be kept on short leashes.

In Singapore, people can call the NParks Animal Response Centre for assistance. In other places, residents should contact local animal welfare or rescue organizations.

This ensures the continued balance of ecosystems as well as the safety of humans and wildlife. If we commit to protecting natural biodiversity now, it helps clear the path for future generations to enjoy life on Earth as we know it.

You can take local action by volunteering with conservation groups or participating in a cleanup project and supporting causes important to you.

