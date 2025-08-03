Wildlife rescuers save baby creature found in heartbreaking situation: 'Miraculously alive'

The International Animal Rescue's Wildlife Rescue Team saved a baby howler monkey from electrocution on a high-voltage transformer in Costa Rica.

As Sussex World reported, the baby monkey was clinging to its already deceased mother when the team arrived on the scene. The infant was "miraculously alive," but its mother and another juvenile weren't so fortunate.

There has been an increasing number of wildlife electrocutions in Costa Rica due to uninsulated power lines and rapid human development. The incident involving the surviving infant howler monkey occurred in Nosara on Costa Rica's Pacific West Coast.

International Animal Rescue, based in Sussex, England, collaborated with other conservation groups to create the "This is NOT Pura Vida" Campaign. The campaign's purpose is to raise awareness about wildlife electrocutions and encourage Costa Rica's government to take action.

In addition to howler monkeys, sloths, anteaters, and other animals have been victims of these often-fatal electrocutions. The Costa Rican government has estimated that there are at least 6,000 electrocutions annually, per Sussex World.

The rescue team and other conservation groups attribute these preventable tragedies to unmaintained and outdated power infrastructure, unregulated development, and inadequate enforcement of environmental laws.

The Costa Rican government passed a law in 2024 to help prevent wildlife electrocutions through the coordination of multiple agencies. However, the issue remains unresolved and is even worsening.

Fortunately, the infant howler monkey that the rescue team saved is undergoing intensive care and is in stable condition at an animal rescue center, per Sussex World.

Wildlife rescue professionals and volunteers are true heroes and deserve our support and attention. Saving vulnerable animals from untimely death is both humane and helps preserve the balance of natural ecosystems.

In other instances, heroic rescuers have braved hazardous conditions to save a baby moose stuck in a dock, a baby dolphin entangled in an anchor line, and a baby seal from plastic waste.

You can show your support for the International Animal Rescue and Costa Rica's wildlife by signing the Esto No Es Pura Vida petition.

You can also take local action in your community to protect wildlife and hold governments accountable for their conservation commitments. In addition to signing petitions, you can volunteer your time to support conservation organizations or donate money to wildlife causes you care about.

Even the smallest efforts can make a difference between life and death for vulnerable animals trying to survive in their natural habitats alongside human development.

"Costa Rica is a beautiful country that attracts thousands of visitors every year who go to enjoy nature," said Gavin Bruce, International Animal Rescue's CEO, per Sussex World. "Considering the country's green brand, it is quite shocking that so little action has been taken to prevent this wildlife electrocution issue. We are calling on Costa Rica's government and energy providers to honor their commitments and take this threat seriously. The suffering these animals endure is unimaginable and entirely preventable."

