Authorities rescue rare creatures from poachers: 'The ultimate end goal is to reintroduce these animals back into the wild'

The illegal wildlife trade threatens not only individual animals but entire ecosystems.

Two endangered sun bear cubs have been rescued from illegal wildlife traffickers. World Animal News reported on the cubs' remarkable rescues and experiences in rehabilitation.

A three-month-old cub named Mano was intercepted by Indonesian authorities from a poacher's vehicle. Seven-month-old Henri was found caged.

"Sun bears are the world's smallest and most vulnerable bear species," said Neil Greenwood. Greenwood is the Program Director for Wildlife Rescue at the International Fund for Animal Welfare, the nonprofit funding the cubs' rehabilitation.

According to World Animal News, the cubs are now in the care of JAAN Indonesia, where they are learning the survival skills they missed out on developing in the wild, like how to climb trees, crack coconuts, and forage for termites.

"Mano has been with us for six months now," said JAAN's Femke den Haas. "Last November, she graduated to our Forest School ... Mano is now starting to fold leaves to make a nest in trees, which is a very positive sign."

Mano will soon be fitted with a GPS tracker and released into a protected national park. Henri's recovery will take longer since he spent so much of his early life in a cage.

The illegal wildlife trade threatens not only individual animals but entire ecosystems, impacting humans too. Biodiversity is important for food production and economic stability — species loss can lead to vanishing resources and increased food costs.

Wildlife even keeps our planet cool. Fruit-eating animals play a vital role in tree seed dispersal. When these animals are lost through illegal trade it can lead to further deforestation.

According to a World Wildlife Fund report, the average size of wildlife populations has declined by 73% in the past 50 years. Despite this, the illegal wildlife trade has increased and facilitated the spread of invasive species.

Lawmakers and conservationists are working to safeguard wildlife. 20,000 tortoises were rescued from poachers in Madagascar. And the U.K. expanded a ban on elephant ivory to protect other ivory-bearing species.

Protecting vulnerable wildlife and, by extension, the delicate ecosystems in which they play an essential role will be an ongoing effort.

"Providing monthly care costs for Mano and Henri and their GPS collars underscores our commitment to finding a holistic solution to wildlife crime and its impact," Greenwood told World Animal News.

"The ultimate end goal is to reintroduce these animals back into the wild, where they will be a valuable part of the population," he said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.