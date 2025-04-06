Barred owl given extraordinary second chance at life after roadside rescue: 'It's really rewarding work'

Congress of the Birds, based in Providence, Rhode Island, gave new wings to a barred owl rescued by police officers in the town of Charlestown after it likely ate poison and was hit by a car, The Providence Journal reported in February.

The young male owl was rescued on Jan. 27 on Route 112 near Charlestown Elementary School by officers Matthew LaPlume and Lexus Falcone, who quickly transported the injured bird to wildlife experts, per the news outlet.

After more than a month of treatment, the owl completely recovered and was set free near where it was found, with expectations that it would fare well, as NBC 10 WJAR reported in March.

Sheida Soleimani, founder and executive director of Congress of the Birds, believed the owl ate one or more poisoned rodents before the accident. She was impressed by how well the owl responded to treatment.

"This doesn't happen all the time and this owl is really lucky," Soleimani told WJAR. "It's not all the time that we get to see a release happen. It's really rewarding work."

The incident highlights how everyday pest control choices affect local wildlife. Of 36 adult barred owls treated by Congress of the Birds over roughly the past year, all showed symptoms of rat poison exposure, according to The Providence Journal. The clinic also treated a bald eagle with similar symptoms that didn't survive.

To treat the rescued owl's eye injuries and facial trauma, Congress of the Birds administered oxygen therapy, vitamins, anti-inflammatory medication, and hydration.

Wildlife experts encourage families to choose safer alternatives for managing rodent problems. Soleimani told The Providence Journal that she recommended ContraPest, a liquid birth control solution for rats that doesn't harm other animals in the food chain.

This case demonstrates how household products such as rat poison can pose dangers to wildlife and how simple switches to safer alternatives can protect backyard visitors and apex predators such as bald eagles.

The Charlestown Police Department shared its excitement about the owl's recovery in a Facebook post on Feb. 5: "Great news! The barred owl we rescued earlier this week is in good hands with Congress of the Birds, where it's receiving expert care and rehabilitation. Thanks to their dedicated team, the owl is making a strong recovery."

After the owl's release, the department posted again to praise its officers, who had been invited to the event, WJAR reported.By choosing wildlife-friendly pest control methods, families can protect their homes and the creatures that share our neighborhoods, including this lucky young owl getting a rare second chance.

