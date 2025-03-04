Wildlife rescuers point to surprising cause after finding owl clinging to life: 'Poor bird'

"We will do everything we possibly can to get her well."

A sick owl with a punctured wing was discovered in a field in Suffolk, England, unable to move and seemingly on the brink of death.

BBC reported that the bird was found on January 11. Natalie Read, an officer for the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, was called to the scene.

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, Read said, "The poor owl was freezing cold and appeared grounded as she couldn't seem to use her wings."

The RSPCA specializes in rescuing and improving the welfare of all domestic and wild animals. Nearly 7,000 volunteers work with the organization, as well as over 1,500 employees. They aim to aid animals in need and educate humans on how to care for all creatures.

The bird was unresponsive at first. Examination indicated its illness stemmed from consuming a poisoned rodent. When people set poison traps for mice, rats, and other pests, this can end up harming innocent creatures. The RSPCA advises people to use humane deterrents.

For example, natural repellants like peppermint oil are acceptable alternatives. Additionally, live capture is a humane solution. Rodent poison is a quick and easy strategy, but it has unforeseen and tragic consequences. This owl's awful state is a prime example of what can happen.

Read said she "took the owl to a specialist wildlife hospital — South Essex Wildlife Hospital — where they could investigate the cause of her weakness and hopefully help to rehabilitate the barn owl."

"We regularly work with this amazing charity and I'm so pleased that they could step in and help the owl," Officer Read said of South Essex Wildlife Hospital.

SEWH has a small but dedicated team that helps over 10,000 animals annually. The charity was established out of a desire to save wild animals in distress. No animal is ever turned away, and the team strives to help each creature fully recover.

The hospital cleaned the wing wound and treated the owl with antibiotics. A spokesperson for SEWH said, "This poor bird was found just in time but is sadly right on the line between life and death. Some days she fills us with hope and on others it seems like she has only gone downhill."

They added, "We will do everything we possibly can to get her well, but her prognosis remains uncertain." These statements were reported on January 22.

On January 30, the RSPCA posted on Instagram about the owl. The caption explained, "Although her recovery is slow and she remains in the care of the wildlife hospital, we're pleased that she is responding well to treatment."

A Facebook post from SEWH also expressed positivity. It said, "Whilst still very weak, she can now stand and walk."

This owl is just one of many creatures that would perish without organizations like the RSPCA and SEWH. Their important work saves animals, supporting biodiversity and a planet thriving with critters.

