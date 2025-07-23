Community bands together in months-long effort to save goose from heartbreaking predicament: 'With teamwork we were able to safely capture it'

There's something heartwrenching about an animal that has suffered a severe injury. And it can be especially tough when that injury has been caused by a human. But for one Canada goose, a tragic situation turned into a happy ending with the help of a concerned North Carolina community.

In May, residents in Carteret County reported sightings of a Canada goose that appeared to have been struck by an arrow. Upon closer inspection, it was determined that a non-hunting arrow was lodged in the bird's neck.

A true testament to teamwork! 🫶 In early May, we got a heartbreaking report about a Canada goose with an arrow lodged... Posted by Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter -OWLS on Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Non-hunting arrows, also known as target arrows, are designed for accuracy and precision in practice and target shooting and not for hunting. Though the culprit was not identified, the community banded together to rescue the bird.

However, the goose managed to evade all attempts until the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter Shorebird Rescue Team, and Carteret County Animal Control successfully captured the bird in June.

Once under the care of experts at the shelter, the goose was given proper medical treatment and the arrow was finally removed. In a July 1 Facebook post, OWLS provided an update on the injured goose.

"With teamwork we were able to safely capture it. The arrow was safely removed, and the goose — who we nicknamed Pete — was brought back to OWLS for care," the post read. "Thanks to antibiotics and proper wound care, Pete made a quick recovery and was released back to the wild, reunited with his family."

Canada geese are federally protected in the United States thanks to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918. This legislation prohibits capturing or killing Canada geese, their nests, and eggs without proper authorization. There are regulated hunting seasons for these birds, and they require federal permits.

It remains unclear if the incident was a mishap or an intentional act. Regardless, Pete earned celebrity status in the community.

The happenings also offer a much-needed reminder for those who may be unaware of the protection status of wildlife and help push conservation efforts to the forefront.

