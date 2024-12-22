Officials offer $100,000 reward for information after discovering federally protected wolf dead: 'They must have known she wasn't a coyote'

Officials are hoping that the high amount of the reward will motivate someone to come forward.

A Mexican gray wolf was killed in Arizona, and now several agencies and environmental groups have come together to offer more than $100,000 to anyone who can tell them what happened to her, according to CBS.

What's happening?

The wolf was found dead on Nov. 7. They had named her Hope after she was tracked and tagged this summer. She was part of a pack in the Mexican Wolf Experimental Population Area, though she and another wolf had left that area. Efforts were underway to return them to it when she was found dead.

The wolf wore a large tracking collar, so it should have been obvious to anyone that she was a wolf. The Western Watersheds Project commented, "If someone shot her, they must have known she wasn't a coyote."

Now, anyone who tells officials what happened could stand to gain up to $103,500 from a variety of agencies.

Why are wolves important?

For years, people sought to eliminate predators like wolves. However, this backfired when other populations began to overpopulate areas because they weren't hunted anymore, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

As it turns out, according to Defenders of Wildlife, wolves help balance ecosystems. This is good for all the plants and animals that live there, including humans. We all thrive together when the natural systems are healthy.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

What's being done about Hope's death?

Officials are hoping that the high amount of the reward will motivate someone to come forward and talk about what they know, leading to the apprehension and prosecution of the person who killed this wolf.

Meanwhile, politicians who are pro-climate are advocating for wolves across their natural habitat in the United States. Spreading the word about the benefits of wolves and the importance of saving them can help, too. Our efforts together can lead to a world with balanced ecosystems where we all thrive.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.