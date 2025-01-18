Wildlife rescuers make disturbing discovery inside beak of immobilized goose: 'How can people be so callous?'

"People need to think before dropping it and leaving it there."

The high-profile work of conservationists often focuses on groundbreaking global studies and widespread biodiversity enhancement projects. However, as one nonprofit pointed out, conservation efforts are crucial even when they only save a single living being.

The Sweetbriar Nature Center (@sweetbriarnaturecenter) shared a video of a distressed Canadian goose being saved after getting tangled in a fishing line. The goose couldn't eat, walk, or fly because of the fishing line.

Staff members were able to remove the line and were relieved to find no hooks inside the goose's body. Workers at the Smithtown Animal Shelter brought the goose to the wildlife rehabilitation center for the rescue.

"This incident reminds us of the importance of proper fishing line disposal," the center's staff wrote in the video's caption. "Always look for recycling receptacles at boat ramps, fishing piers, and beaches before you cast your line. If you're using braided line, please place it in the trash. And to be extra careful, cut your line into short pieces before discarding it. This small step can make a huge difference in preventing entanglements for our wildlife."

The Sweetbriar Nature Center provides rescue operations for injured wildlife and homes for rescued animals. Situated on 54 acres of varied habitats along the Nissequogue River in New York State, the center takes wildlife emergency calls daily.

It also hosts local events for the community and offers natural science education services for Long Island, New York, residents of all ages.

Its work is crucial in helping wetland, field, woodland, and garden species thrive in their natural habitats. The center also offers a vital service to residents who discover an animal needing help and want to take action but are unsure what to do.

If someone discovers an injured animal outside of business hours, the center offers resources about how to safely catch, transport, and care for animals in distress until professional help is available.

Sweetbriar's Instagram feed is filled with additional examples of how its staff is helping to save vulnerable animals that have been impacted by human activity.

"I don't get why people can't just clean up after themselves," one Instagram user wrote in the goose video's comments. "How can people be so callous? I'm so glad you were able to help this baby."

Another Instagrammer shared, "I am always picking up fishing line along the water. People need to think before dropping it and leaving it there."

The Sweetbriar team wrote, "Together, we can make a difference — teamwork truly saves lives!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.








