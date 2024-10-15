City launches initiative to boost underserved North Carolina communities: '[It] will really help [people] better understand'

"Every aspect of every resident's lifestyle has sustainability at its core."

Charlotte, North Carolina, is making headlines with its new sustainability initiative aimed at providing climate equity to underserved neighborhoods, according to an article published in Public News Service.

Titled GreenPrints Initiative, the project is partnering with environmental groups in North Carolina, such as CleanAIRE NC, to promote sustainable housing, improve air quality, and develop green infrastructure.

Since educational outreach is one of the program's main goals, GreenPrints is teaching residents about the Earth's climate and how they can live a sustainable lifestyle.

"A lot of people are experiencing issues related to climate change that they don't know what climate change is or necessarily what sustainability looks like," engagement coordinator Kennedy Williams told Public News Service. "So making sure that we're introducing sustainability and then also making sure that every aspect of every resident's lifestyle has sustainability at its core."

On top of educational outreach, the new initiative will also be focusing its efforts on improving air quality in targeted neighborhoods. With the help of CleanAIRE NC, GreenPrints is establishing air-quality monitoring in underserved communities.

Sensors will be placed in these neighborhoods to collect key data that tracks air pollution and create a database in CleanAIRE NC's online dashboard.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"Low-cost air pollution sensors will be distributed to air keepers, who are basically like volunteer community members who are interested in maintaining air monitoring," Williams told Public News Service. "The data from these sensors will be available through CleanAIRE's air-keeper dashboard, and this will really help better understand their geographic data and also their environmental data."

By helping residents transition toward a sustainable lifestyle, programs like GreenPrints are spreading climate awareness and teaching communities how to save money with eco-friendly changes. As more cities transition toward sustainable living, policymakers and residents can cut down on pollution, reducing their environmental footprints.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.