Frustrated resident lambasts city for its dangerous flaw: 'It's so incredibly difficult'

San Francisco is often thought of as a pedestrian-friendly city. But for one frustrated resident, a recent walk through their neighborhood told a very different story.

In a Reddit post, the pedestrian shared a video of being forced to navigate an extremely narrow city sidewalk. But the narrow path wasn't the only impractical feature of the walkway. A large lamp post blocked the middle of the sidewalk before the path "inexplicably ends mid-block," cut off by a concrete wall.

"No curb cut, no crosswalk, no daylighting, and no option but to walk into traffic," the frustrated pedestrian wrote. "If you use a wheelchair, if you're pushing a stroller, if you're blind, or if you're just a normal person who wants to walk down the sidewalk without risking your life, you're out of luck."

While several commenters agreed that San Francisco needs a walkability upgrade, many comments on the post were not accommodating of pedestrian needs. The pro-car sentiments — calling pedestrians "the worst" and saying the OP should "find a hobby" — demonstrate what pedestrians are often up against when asserting their right to walkable spaces.

"I feel like lots of people have the impression that San Francisco is a pedestrian-friendly city, but … it's so incredibly difficult for us to get any car reforms implemented in our city," one commenter wrote.

"This city is such a car-centric place, it's maddening," another commenter added.

Unfortunately, cities around the globe often fall short of providing safe walking conditions for pedestrians, forcing walkers to navigate impractical routes, unsafe walkways, blocked sidewalks, and more. But experts say access to safe walking environments is essential for fostering community engagement with outdoor spaces, which offer significant physical, emotional, and mental health benefits.

Safe, walkable cities also help the environment by reducing pollution. The United Nations reported that the transportation sector is responsible for approximately 25% of global planet-warming pollution. With more accessible sidewalks, residents are encouraged to walk instead of drive, decreasing harmful dirty fuel pollution.

But to fully enjoy the benefits of walking, sidewalks must be both accessible and practical. Experts estimate that improving walkable infrastructure could help metro areas reduce transportation-related fuel consumption by 25% or more, according to data from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change cited by America Walks.

To increase the walkability of cities, it's essential to keep pressure on city officials, state representatives, and global governments. While you may not be allowed to lay your own concrete slabs, you can pave the way to a more walkable future through advocacy.

