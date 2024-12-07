Photo of Lamborghini's unusual parking job sparks debate: 'I'd do it too if I had a Lambo'

You may think parking a car is simple — just pull in between the painted lines. But it seems some drivers may need a refresher course on proper parking.

In a post on the r/LosAngeles subreddit, a metro resident documented their encounter with an off-roading Lamborghini parked illegally.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I … give you a Lambo on the literal sidewalk," the poster wrote, sharing a picture of a gray luxury car parked on the city walkway.

It's a frustrating sight but, unfortunately, not an uncommon one. Sidewalk safety and availability are often topics of conversation on social media, with similar instances gaining traction online.

Access to sidewalks is a key way to get communities to engage with the outdoors, which has positive physical, emotional, and mental health benefits, per the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, VCU Health, and the American Psychological Association.

Ensuring the walkability of metro spaces is also a way to benefit the environment by minimizing pollution. The Environmental Protection Agency reports that transportation is the largest contributor to planet-warming pollution in the U.S., and passenger cars account for most of that transportation-based pollution. Walking, or even traveling on foot to public transit, can help curb that massive impact.

But to reap the benefits of walking, sidewalks have to be safe and accessible, including being free of obstacles such as parked cars. America Walks says walking needs to be safer and more convenient to support a foot traffic-friendly nation, especially in busy cities. If cities improve walkable infrastructure, experts estimate that metro areas could reduce their transport-related fuel consumption by 25% or more.

A commenter said that they have too often seen similar parking jobs in their travels, attempting to rationalize the reasoning for blocking sidewalk access.

"They do this sometimes by me too," the commenter added. "I assume they think it's because it's safer on the sidewalk."

One Redditor didn't have to rationalize. They said they'd do the same thing.

"Id do it too if I had a lambo," the commenter wrote.

As another Redditor pointed out, unobstructed sidewalks are an access right for all, especially people who use wheelchairs and other mobility aids, individuals who are blind or have low vision, and those who transport children in strollers.

"Call 311 and report it to LA DOT," the commenter wrote, referring to the Los Angeles Department of Transportation. "People with disabilities … depend on clear sidewalks."

